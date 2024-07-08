First Lady says the result represents “yet another democracy that resists with the unity of the people” and moves away from “fascist ideas”

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva celebrated the results of the French legislative elections this Sunday (7 July 2024). Contrary to expectations, the right wing was defeated in the election, in 3rd place, behind the left and the centrist coalition of French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a post on social media, Janja said that the French victory against “far right” of the RN (National Rally), the acronym of Marine Le Pen, and her allies, represents the resistance of a democracy “with the union of the people”.

“The search for freedom, equality and fraternity is in the DNA of the French, and I hope that this mobilization serves as an example for many other countries, like ours, that fight daily against the extreme right and its fascist ideas, working for social justice and dignity for the entire population.”wrote the First Lady.

Earlier, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), also used social media to celebrate the victory of the left in France. He called it “demonstration of greatness and maturity” the decision to form a center-left coalition against what he called “extremism” RN.

Lula also mentioned the victory of the Labour Party in the United Kingdom last week, which returned to power after 14 years, and appointed its leader, Keir Starmer, as prime minister. For the Brazilian president, the two results in Europe should be an inspiration.

Victory of the left

The French left surprised and emerged victorious in the second round of elections for the National Assembly this Sunday (7 July). The NFP (New Popular Front), a coalition hastily formed to defeat the right-wing RN (National Rally), secured 182 seats in the Lower House of Parliament.

With 100% of the vote count complete, President Emmanuel Macron’s Juntos coalition won 168 seats in the National Assembly. The party led by Marine Le Pen fared far below expectations, securing just 143 seats. Polls closed at 8 p.m. (3 p.m. Brasília time).