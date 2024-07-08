In the first round of elections in France, on June 30, the left mobilized in the streets against the victory of the nationalist right, led by Marine Le Pen’s party (the National Rally, RN).

In the second phase of voting, this Sunday (7), protesters organized new acts in Paris and other French cities that ended in clashes with the police.

In Nantes, in western France, invitations were spread on social media calling on leftists to take to the streets days before the new round, “whatever the results”, said a statement on the internet.

Two police officers were injured in demonstrations celebrating the far-left victory. Local media reported that one of the officers was hit by a Molotov cocktail.

Protesters also threw fireworks at police, who responded with tear gas.

In Paris, left-wing supporters gathered at Place de la Republique, another demonstration marked by violence. Protesters threw bottles at police officers in the area and other incidents of trouble were reported at the scene, which was heavily policed.

The cities of Lyon and Rennes also saw clashes, with an unknown number of people injured.

The far left won the legislative elections in France in a political turnaround this Sunday (30), but failed to obtain an absolute majority in the National Assembly (parliament).

The Juntos bloc, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, which had the largest bench in the last legislature, although also without an absolute majority, came in second place, with 168 legislators, and the nationalist right, led by Marine Le Pen with the National Rally (RN), came in third place, with 143 seats together with its conservative allies.