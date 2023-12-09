Action by the Struggle Movement in Neighborhoods, Towns and Favelas calls for “Christmas without hunger”; participants shared videos of the acts in 18 states and DF

Members of MLB (Struggle Movement in Neighborhoods, Towns and Favelas) occupied this Saturday (Dec 9, 2023) supermarkets of the chain Carrefour in 18 States and the Federal District. According to the movement, the “Christmas Without Hunger” campaign seeks “denouncing the lack of access to adequate food for poor families”.

Dozens of videos were shared on profile of the movement on Instagram. The images show acts recorded in the Federal District and the following States: Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Pará, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grando do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Sergipe.

What you can see in the videos:

candidate for president in 2022, Leonardo Péricles (UP) went to the event in São Paulo;

protesters wearing red t-shirts with the MLB symbol;

protesters with megaphones, speakers and percussion instruments;

Palestinian flags and criticism of the Carrefour chain for allegedly donating food baskets to Israel

posters with the words “we are defending a basic right”, “profit cannot be above the lives of the working class”, “those who are hungry are in a hurry” It is “against the genocide of the people of Palestine” were also used.

Watch the video with MLB acts in Brazil (10min36):

According to the movement, the Carrefour chain was chosen as the target of the acts because “has become notable, in recent years, for cases of racism, homophobia, aggression, moral violence and humiliation and homicide”.

Here are some cases in which Carrefour has been involved recently:

May 5, 2023 – black couple is attacked by employees of a unit in Salvador;

– black couple is attacked by employees of a unit in Salvador; 8.Apr.2023 – woman takes off her clothes in a Curitiba unit after saying she was chased by security guards;

– woman takes off her clothes in a Curitiba unit after saying she was chased by security guards; 19.nov.2020 – black man is beaten to death by Carrefour security guards in Porto Alegre;

– black man is beaten to death by Carrefour security guards in Porto Alegre; Aug 19, 2020 – the body of an outsourced employee who died while working is covered by umbrellas in Recife;

– the body of an outsourced employee who died while working is covered by umbrellas in Recife; Nov 28, 2018 – employee killed a dog that was walking in the parking lot of a unit in Osasco.

According to João Coelho, national coordinator of the MLB, after the events, Carrefour committed to donating basic food baskets to 7,000 families in vulnerable situations: “We are finalizing the total quantity and delivery method with them next week, but it is already certain.”

WHAT MLB SAYS IT IS

MLB is a national social movement that claims to fight for urban reform and “human right to live with dignity”. It says to be “a movement formed by thousands of homeless families across the country who are victims of the predatory action of land and real estate speculation”.

Read below what the page “Who we are” from the MBL website: