German police and far-left demonstrators clashed in Leipzig on Saturday night. The demonstrators protested, among other things, against the conviction of Lina E., earlier this week. Fifteen hundred people attended the protest, which was banned by the municipality. According to the police, about 500 people used violence. Five men between the ages of 20 and 32 have been arrested, reports the police.

It had been restless in Leipzig for several days. On Saturday night, the protest, which had begun peacefully, escalated. According to German media several vehicles and rubbish bins have been set on fire and stones and bottles have been thrown. Gunshots were also heard. The police spoke of “serious riots” and had water cannons ready, but did not use them. It is not known if and how many people were injured.

Last week, 28-year-old Lina E. was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for leading a left-wing extremist group that attacked neo-Nazis and beat them up with batons and hammers. Three others have also been found guilty of membership of a criminal organization. It immediately sparked debate in Germany, because right-wing extremists would usually receive lower sentences than left-wing extremists.

After the verdict, the left-wing extremist scene already announced a violent protest for Saturday. On that day, christened ‘Tag X’, ‘for every year of imprisonment, 1 million euros in damage’ had to be done, a blog read.