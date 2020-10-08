On Thursday the Union and the SPD want to resolve their electoral reform. Friedrich Straetmann’s leftist criticized the law – and wanted to sue.

taz: Mr. Straetmanns, after seven years of dispute, the grand coalition is expected to decide on its planned electoral reform this Thursday. A reform that for many hardly deserves the name. How do you look forward to the vote?

Friedrich Straetmanns: With a certain resentment and anger. I actually moved into the Bundestag in 2017 with the feeling that everyone was treated sensibly here. When it comes to electoral reform, I have to say: The feeling was completely deceptive. Eisenhart is looking for the advantage of certain parties here, I have to mention the CDU and CSU in particular. I’ve put a lot of time, effort and work into the subject and I think it’s bad the way it is treated now.

At the beginning of the week there was an expert hearing in the Interior Committee, including lawyers, political scientists and mathematicians. The almost unanimous conclusion on the Groko model: missed the mark, too complicated, highly questionable under constitutional law. Were you surprised that the experts tore up the draft in such a way?

Indeed, it surprised me because even the expert appointed by the SPD did not let the draft work out. The only one who defended him was the expert from the CDU / CSU – with very bad legal arguments.

The main aim of the reform is to prevent the Bundestag from inflating further. But even the experts now say that the model of the Union and SPD will hardly reduce the number of seats, rather increase it. What bothers you the most?

What catches the eye: The intended regulation not to compensate for three overhang mandates is a unilateral preference for the CDU and CSU. Up to now it has usually been the case that compensatory mandates would have accrued for these three overhang mandates in the whole of Germany in order to bring about a nationwide equality of votes. With the reform, however, this compensation will no longer take place with regard to the three overhang mandates. Overhang mandates in particular strength …

… as they arise above all for the CDU in Baden-Württemberg and the CSU in Bavaria …

59, has been sitting for the Left in the Bundestag since 2017 and is the legal advisor of his parliamentary group.

… are no longer balanced. The votes there would be worth much more than the votes in the rest of the federal states.

The draft also provides for a commission to be set up to work out recommendations for a more in-depth reform, also with regard to lowering the voting age, by the next but one regular election in 2025. What do you make of it?

That is the political sham. This is actually a violation of the Unfair Competition Act: big pack, nothing inside. We already had a commission, and it cannot create a legally binding new electoral law. And so is the formulation in the law: It only says should – So if possible, and not binding. This means that the audience is fooled into an activity that is supposed to be productive, but which is not at all productive. And that annoys me, it is damaging to parliamentary democracy.

Especially since the Federal Constitutional Court in 2013 called for the broadest possible democratic consensus to change the electoral law.

That’s what hit and annoyed me so badly. The right to vote must not depend on random majorities in the Bundestag, so it must be placed on a broad basis. Otherwise we will have the right to vote in the manorial way, and every majority just changes the right to vote as it suits them. The intent of a consensus is that all interests are taken into account. The reform package at hand unilaterally takes into account the interests of the CDU and CSU.

Both the Union and the SPD have blocked their reform proposal together with the Greens and the FDP. Should the draft of the grand coalition go through like this: Will you sue with the other two opposition factions in Karlsruhe?

That question is still open. Personally, I have never made a secret of my point of view: I would rather go to Karlsruhe today than tomorrow. But there is also in the word to the Greens and the FDP that we will discuss this carefully with each other and weigh the chances of success. After all, there is still a possibility to sue without the Greens and the FDP, in that my party, as the organ concerned, does it itself – we will have to make a legal decision on this internally as well.