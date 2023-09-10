OApparently the decision has been made: The politician Sahra Wagenknecht will leave the “Left” and found her own party. That’s what the politician’s confidants told the “Bild” newspaper on Saturday. The exact time has not yet been determined. Wagenknecht himself officially continues: “The decision will be made by the end of the year.” When asked by the German Press Agency about the report, she said on Saturday evening: “That is the opinion of the ‘Bild’ newspaper. It remains the same: We will decide on the founding of the party by the end of the year at the latest.” Six confidants from her environment also said that there is no new status. As soon as the decision has been made, it will be made public.

According to the “Bild” report, Wagenknecht still wants to wait for the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria. Elections will take place in both federal states on October 8th.

The newspaper also named four core elements that should underlie the party: “Economic Reason,” “Social Justice,” “Peace” and “Freedom.” According to the report, the Bundestag member from the Left is calling, among other things, for an end to the “economic war” against Russian President Putin, as it is supposedly not hurting the Kremlin ruler, but rather the German economy, according to Wagenknecht. When it comes to migration, she remains vague in the report: “Anyone who wants to control and limit immigration will be labeled a Nazi.”

Under the term “freedom,” the newspaper quotes Wagenknecht as saying: “People are excluded when they leave the mainstream.” Citizens are “morally ostracized.” Politics must end this “cancel culture”.

Above all, she criticizes the “crazy traffic light policy”, which must be ended, according to the aspect of “economic reason”. She wants to advocate for state “control bodies” that “monitor what companies produce and what they don’t.” She also calls for “state-regulated maximum prices” and higher wages.

Apparently it is also aimed at the AfD’s potential voters. The “Bild” report says: “Your party will become the mouthpiece of people who vote for the AfD ‘as an act of self-defense’.”

The dispute over Wagenknecht has triggered a serious crisis in the Left Party. Most recently, co-party leader Janine Wissler said in an interview with the FAZ that not very many from the party would follow Sahra Wagenknecht. A split would mean that the party might not even remain a parliamentary group.