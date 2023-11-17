Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid, Max Müller

The criticism from the left of Sahra Wagenknecht’s behavior continues unabated. A completely different question is interesting at the party conference: What does the party stand for – and does it still need it?

Red is the color of hope. At least on the left. Because the party has a new logo. Previously black writing on a white background, now white writing on a red background. The logo is reminiscent of the clothing brand Supreme, which had a lot of hype a few years ago. A bit like the Left, which won 11.9 percent in the 2009 federal election. Fashion experts accuse Supreme of ingratiating itself with the mainstream since it was sold to a larger company. An accusation that is also made by a (former) prominent politician from the left’s own ranks.

The left wants to renew itself. It starts with the party logo. © The Left (montage)

Political observers will be looking forward to the coming days when the Left meets in Augsburg for their federal party conference. The party is facing a breaking point. In the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse she was thrown out of the state parliament. A fate that, according to current surveys, is also threatening her nationwide. In addition, there is the exit of a figurehead. Sahra Wagenknecht announced on October 23 that she would found a new party – and leave the Left. Nine other members of the Bundestag did the same. On Tuesday it was announced that the group had decided to dissolve on December 6th. This means that the left loses some parliamentary rights and also receives less financial support from the state treasury.

The Left has had turbulent weeks

It will probably continue as a so-called group. Also because, as expected, the Wagenknecht camp takes the mandates with them. “That’s pretty shabby,” says Ates Gürpinar, deputy federal chairman of the party, in an interview with our editorial team. “Ten people, all of whom were elected on the Left’s list, don’t care at all what the employees do.” Around 100 of the group’s employees are likely to lose their jobs as a result of the group’s dissolution.

But there is also positive news in these turbulent weeks. There are currently twice as many people joining as leaving, said co-party leader Martin Schirdewan Augsburg General. The Left can even be happy about growth from other parties. On Thursday, social worker and author Cansin Köktürk gave a speech Mirror announced her switch from the Greens to the Left. “For me, it stands most clearly for radical and at the same time social climate protection as well as for combating poverty through downward redistribution. It also unequivocally opposes the shift to the right on the migration issue – This is also reflected in the nomination of Carola Rackete as the top candidate for the EU Parliament.”

Political expert: “The left has no leaders who are effective among voters”

The Left will present its staff for the European elections on Saturday. In addition to sea rescuer Rackete, social doctor Gerhard Trabert and the two European MPs Martin Schirdewan and Özlem Demirel make up the top left-wing quartet. “This team of four stands for what the left should stand for,” says Gürpinar. Specifically: “Fighting poverty, strengthening trade union work, against rearmament and climate change, for supporting refugees and also looking at the people in East Germany.”

With Sahra Wagenknecht, the left has lost one of its most prominent faces. © Emmanuele Contini/Imago

Is this the direction of the future left? For political scientist Uwe Jun, the party faces a different problem: “They (the Left, editor) have no leaders who are effective with voters and have direct competition from the Wagenknecht party,” he says Ippen.Media. In terms of content, a dispute over direction has been raging within the party for a long time. Jun speaks of the “cultural left” on the one hand and the “economic left” on the other. Wagenknecht clearly belonged to the “economic” camp. In her book “The Self-Righteous” she denounced a narrowing to “urban, diverse and cosmopolitan” topics and castigated representatives of this movement as “lifestyle leftists”.

Left on Schweidweg: Decisive elections in the East

This conflict could result from Wagenknecht’s departuret be resolved once and for all. Party vice-president Gürpinar sees his own ranks as united in any case. “We can now convey the things that we have always stood for more clearly and with one voice – without being constantly attacked from within our own ranks.” It would be a good start for the party, which has been at odds for years. However, long-term success requires more than harmony within the party. The Left, which is facing a groundbreaking two years, also knows this.

In addition to the European elections, there are also three state elections in East Germany in 2024. “As a party that is consolidated in the East,” the Left wants to “be a decisive marker” in the elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, says Gürpinar. A year later, a new Bundestag is elected. “The fate of my party will be decided in the 2025 federal election,” Gregor Gysi recently wrote on

You could also say: It depends more on whether Gysi runs again. Because the party failed to meet the 5 percent hurdle in 2021 – and only entered the Bundestag because it won three direct mandates, one constituency was won by Gysi.