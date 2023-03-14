Dhe left, shaken by numerous internal quarrels, loses one of its prominent figures in the leadership of its parliamentary group. In a statement on Monday in Berlin, the former First Parliamentary Secretary Jan Korte announced that he would no longer stand as a candidate in the upcoming elections for the parliamentary group executive committee. He will also not run for any other position on the board. According to a group spokesman, the elections will take place in autumn, the exact date is still open.

Korte explained that the reasons for his step were “almost exclusively of a personal nature”. “After all these years, this step is very difficult for me, but the time has come,” he wrote. The 45-year-old has been a member of the Bundestag for Die Linke since 2005, he has been on the parliamentary group executive committee since 2009 and has been Parliamentary Secretary since 2017. He will continue to carry out his duties until the board elections.

The left had suffered significant losses in the 2021 federal election and has been openly confronting the Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht for some time. Left leader Martin Schirdewan dismissed speculation about an impending split in the party a week ago.