taz: Mr. Brandt, the warehouse in Moria had been hopelessly overcrowded for years. Are the fires on Wednesday a catastrophe with an announcement?

Not solely was it a disaster with an announcement, I’d even say it was politically needed. Everybody knew in regards to the state of affairs in Moria, no EU nation took motion in opposition to it.

At the very least the situations on the hearth in Moria have been foreseeable, says left-wing politician Michel Brandt. He calls for that each one refugees from the camp be taken in. Moria was politically needed with the intention to stop individuals from coming to Europe. The disaster was accepted with sight.

You have been in Moria a yr in the past, how did you expertise the situations within the camp?

Catastrophic. Even then, 13,500 individuals lived there, as many as right this moment. The camp is simply designed for 3,000 individuals. So individuals reside crammed collectively in a really small area. There’s hardly any medical care. At the moment, precisely one physician taken care of the 13,500 residents.

The safety zones, which are literally arrange for these specifically want of safety, comparable to ladies and youngsters, are a lot too small. The fences have been reduce open. There have been hardly any showers, hardly any bathrooms, and no working water. The hygienic state of affairs is out of the query. The fences across the camp have additionally been reduce open, and folks camped wildly within the forest behind.

Moria had been in quarantine for per week as a result of Corona had damaged out within the camp. What does that imply for individuals?

born in 1990, is chairman for the left within the committee for human rights and humanitarian assist. He has been a member of the Bundestag since 2017, and can also be lively in social and anti-racist actions. Brandt is an actor by occupation and was a part of the ensemble of the Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe.

The individuals, who have been already residing in a really confined area, not had the chance to maneuver outdoors the camp. They have been unable to acquire meals on their very own or contact the NGOs which might be lively across the camp. Folks stood in line for hours for one thing to eat. Added to this was the uncertainty for the reason that outbreak of Corona and the dearth of medical care.

Might the residents have began the hearth themselves to attract consideration to their state of affairs?

I do not know and do not wish to choose it. However that is not important both. What has been happening in Moria for years violates all human rights. This camp and all different hotspots should be closed instantly.

The place ought to individuals go? To Germany?

Evacuating 13,500 individuals to Germany is not any drawback in any respect. There are actually 160 municipalities which might be prepared to soak up, plus three federal states which might be prepared to soak up significantly weak refugees. These individuals should be helped now.

However Germany is already a pioneer. In complete, Germany has made 1,000 of a complete of two,000 EU locations accessible for the resettlement of refugees and two thirds of the dedication has already been honored. Is it actually the precise sign if Germany rushes forward alone as an alternative of on the lookout for a European answer?

Serving to individuals in want isn’t the flawed sign. I’d additionally desire a European answer. However there have been talks at EU stage for months which have remained with out consequence. If there is no such thing as a European answer, Germany should cleared the path now.