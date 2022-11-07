There should be a national ban on buying homes for rent. That is what GroenLinks and PvdA advocate in a bill they are submitting today.

The bill should regulate that owner-occupied homes can no longer be bought by investors for letting. Private individuals who buy a new house are also no longer allowed to keep their old house to rent out. This also applies, for example, to parents who want to help their children find a house.

GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver thinks that this will make it easier for first-time buyers to find an affordable owner-occupied home. Now the prices of owner-occupied homes are so high partly because houses have become an investment project, he says. Starters are thus forced to often rent for a lot of money on the private rental market. According to him, a ‘national purchase ban’ could do something about it. This prohibition does not apply to housing associations.

Possibility of self-occupancy obligation

At present, municipalities already have the option of introducing a so-called self-occupancy obligation in a neighbourhood. If you buy a house, you have to live there yourself. This rule prevents investors from buying homes in new-build projects, for example.

However, this measure does not go far enough for the left-wing parties. They want to turn it around: it should be prohibited throughout the Netherlands to rent out owner-occupied houses. Municipalities are only allowed to allow it to happen in some neighborhoods by way of exception. Klaver points out that figures from the Land Registry show that 112,000 houses have been bought up for rent in the past ten years. Incidentally, that purchase fell sharply last year. In addition, 62,000 homeowners kept their old home to rent out when they bought a new home.

It is unlikely that the bill will get a majority. The cabinet also wants to do something about the problem, but points out that the housing shortage can only be solved by building more houses. In addition, many investors are also pension funds. In order to do something about the problems of tenants, stricter rules will be introduced regarding the maximum rent that landlords can charge for a home. Municipalities will also be given the option to reserve half of all homes that become available for their own residents.

