The scene is repeated for the third time. Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva takes office this Sunday, January 1, as president of Brazil. At 77, the leftist is greeted with a polarized country that he has ensured he will transform over the next four years.

‘Lula’ was received this Sunday in Parliament. There he took the constitutional oath in front of all the national political power and representatives of fifty countries.

The now president of Brazil addressed the congressmen and the people. “This is the third time that I appear before this Parliament to thank the Brazilian people,” began ‘Lula’.

The leftist assured that “democracy triumphed” in the presidential elections. Some that according to ‘Lula’ came after an enormous campaign of discrediting and lies by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro, and his followers.

“Despite everything, the decision of the polls prevailed thanks to an electoral system internationally recognized for its effectiveness,” he said.

Some time before, his tour of the venue was accompanied by thousands of supporters who watched the leftist in a Rolls Royce Silver Wraith accompanied by his wife, Rosângela ‘Janja’ da Silva, his vice president, the centrist Geraldo Alckmin.

