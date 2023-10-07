“Bolsonaro is Satan” and “You paid with betrayal, I will celebrate your arrest” were some of the phrases spread throughout the capital of Minas Gerais

Banners with the words “Bolsonaro is Satan”, “You paid with treason, I will celebrate your arrest” It is “Bolsonaro in BH: Attend pickpocket” were spread throughout Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais, this Friday (6.Oct.2023). The initiative is from Alvorada Collectivewhich is classified as a “group of left-wing friends” that if “united against the coup”. The banners were placed on the date of the former president’s arrival Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the city. The former Chief Executive and his wife, the former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, traveled to the capital to participate in a series of events, such as a religious service this Friday (6.Oct), the PL Mulher meeting on Saturday (7.Oct) ​​and the march against abortion on Sunday (8.Oct).