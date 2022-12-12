The governments of Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia expressed this Monday (12) “their deep concern with the recent events that resulted in the removal and arrest of José Pedro Castillo”, whom they still consider president of Peru and who they see as “ victim of anti-democratic harassment”.

In a joint note published by the Colombian foreign ministry, the four countries declared that Castillo is being subjected to “violent judicial treatment” and asked that the “citizen will” expressed in the ballot boxes by the Peruvian people be respected.

“Our governments appeal to all actors involved in the previous process to prioritize the citizen will manifested at the ballot box,” they said in the statement, published after many of them had already expressed their concern about the crisis unleashed in Peru since Castillo decided to dissolve the Congress, in an attempted coup d’état, and was arrested for it.

With this appeal, they also ask “those who make up the institutions to refrain from reversing the popular will expressed through free suffrage” and the authorities to “fully respect the human rights of President Pedro Castillo and guarantee him judicial protection”.

The former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, published this Monday a letter written in the detention center where he is being held, to which he was taken after his failed self-coup, in which he stated that he considers himself “kidnapped” and called him a “usurper”. ” the new president, Dina Boluarte, who assumed the position of head of state after his removal.

“I speak to you at the most difficult moment of my government, humiliated, incommunicado, mistreated and kidnapped, but also coated with your trust and struggle, with the majesty of the sovereign people, but also imbued with the glorious spirit of our ancestors”, states the letter signed by Castillo and published on his Twitter account.

Castillo remains in prison after being removed last Wednesday by Congress after ordering the dissolution of the legislature and announcing that he would form an emergency executive, rule by decree, convene a constituent assembly and reorganize the judicial system.

Faced with this situation, the former president declared in his letter this Monday that he is “unconditionally faithful to the popular and constitutional mandate” that he ensures to exercise “as president” and stated that he will not renounce his “high and sacred functions”.

Afterwards, he criticized Boluarte, elected vice president on the ticket he led in the 2021 elections and who was sworn in as head of state after his dismissal. Specifically, she questioned his proposal to bring the general election forward to April 2024 (read below).

Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia thus join the defense that Mexico has been making since the statements by the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that he had authorized the granting of asylum to Castillo, at the same time that he did not recognize Boluarte as president.

For its part, Colombia, which first condemned “any attack against democracy, wherever it comes from” after Castillo’s pronouncement, then, through its president Gustavo Petro, called the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to issue precautionary measures in favor of “president” Castillo.

early election

The government of Peru formalized this Monday, before Congress, a bill that proposes the anticipation of the general elections from 2026 to April 2024.

The document, signed by Boluarte and his prime minister, Pedro Angulo, was sent for parliamentary evaluation amidst turmoil in the country, with riots, roadblocks and occupation of the airport in Arequipa, the second largest Peruvian city (invasion that has since been quelled , according to the local press). At least five people died in clashes registered in Peru.

As it is a proposed amendment to the Constitution, the project to bring elections forward to 2024 needs the votes of 87 of the 130 Peruvian parliamentarians or 66 votes and ratification in a referendum.

However, the Constitution Commission of the Peruvian Congress had already approved earlier this month the end of the current parliamentary and presidential terms in 2023. The proposal has not yet gone to plenary.