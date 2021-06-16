Nicaraguan Freedom Coalition activists protest against Ortega outside the headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington (United States) on June 15, 2021| Photo: Lenin Nolly/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

Argentina and Mexico said they were against the intervention in Nicaragua’s internal affairs and did not support the resolution debated on Tuesday (15) at the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), despite having expressed concern after opposition leaders were arrested in the Central American country.

“We do not agree with those countries that, far from supporting the normal development of democratic institutions, put aside the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs, so dear to our history”, declare the Argentine and Mexican governments in a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the South American country.

Mexico and Argentina also expressed their disagreement with the attempt by some nations, according to them, to impose guidelines and hinder the development of Nicaragua’s electoral processes.

“In this context, we were unable to support the draft resolution presented today for consideration by the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS),” said the official note.

OAS Resolution

The OAS Permanent Council addressed the situation in Nicaragua in a special session on Tuesday, after the organization’s secretary general, Luis Almagro, called for the application of the Inter-American Democratic Charter due to the repression of the opposition.

With 26 votes in favour, three against and five abstentions, the body approved the resolution “The Situation in Nicaragua”, which, among other points, “unequivocally condemns the arrest, harassment and arbitrary restrictions imposed on presidential candidates, political parties and independent media”. The document also calls for the immediate release of presidential candidates and all political prisoners.

However, according to the communiqué from Argentina and Mexico, “it is imperative that the OAS return to the constructive spirit of its Charter.” “We appreciate the negotiation efforts of some Member States and make a new call to re-establish inter-American dialogue”, highlighted the two countries.

Bolivia, led by leftist Luis Arce, voted against the resolution, while Argentina and Mexico abstained from voting.

Imprisonment of Opposing Leaders

The governments of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Alberto Fernández guaranteed to be committed to “the respect and promotion of human rights based on an integral concept in which civil, political and electoral rights are contained”, in addition to the “inalienable value of equality and economic and social rights”.

“This leads us to express concern about what is happening in Nicaragua, especially the detention of political opposition figures, whose review would contribute to the Nicaraguan electoral process receiving due recognition and international monitoring. We have witnessed, in several countries in the region, unacceptable cases of political persecution. We reject this conduct,” they stressed.

Nicaragua’s answer

The Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS, Luis Alvarado, called the resolution “inadmissible, of absolute nullity and without any binding effect on the Nicaraguan government.”

On Monday, Daniel Ortega’s office defended the arrests of several opposition leaders, including four presidential candidates and two former historic guerrillas. The Nicaraguan government also demanded that no foreign authority interfere in its internal affairs.

The Central American country will have presidential elections in November, and Ortega, who has been in power since 2007, will try to get re-elected once again.