Yes, left-wing extremists are causing billions in damage at the Tesla factory near Berlin. You're not making it up.

In the context of: “You don't expect it, do you?” we have another one for you. Let's not beat around the bush, a group of left-wing extremists have shut down the Tesla factory in Germany, causing billions of euros in damage.

What first seemed like a somewhat ironic power outage turns out to be an action by left-wing extremists. The disruption was therefore a deliberate act. The Vulkangruppe group has claimed responsibility. According to the factory manager, the damage amounts to 'nine figures'.

According to Vulkangruppe, Tesla's factory near Berlin is very environmentally unfriendly. It started today with a fire in an electricity pole. Vulkangruppe believes that the factory 'devours the earth, raw materials, people and labor power'. Huh?

For example, the factory would contaminate the groundwater in the area, while drinking water supplies in the area would already be very scarce, according to the left-wing extremists.

But there's more. At Tesla they have expansion plans for the Gigafactory and this requires forests to be cut down. The Vulkangruppe is against that and that is why they did what they did. In addition, there are 80 to 100 of those left-wing extremists in the forest to ensure that felling cannot take place.

Elon Musk: “Dumbest eco-terrorists ever”

All 12,500 people who work at the Tesla factory have been sent home because nothing can be done due to the outage. This disruption has far-reaching consequences. In addition to the factory, 10,000 residents in the region were temporarily without power and there is a hospital that is experiencing inconvenience. It now has to run on an emergency generator. Most issues in the area have been resolved, but the factory is still without power.

Elon Musk can't resist saying something about it. According to him, left-wing extremists are the dumbest eco-terrorists out there. That llet Elon Musk know on Twitter that Elon Musk stubbornly continues to call him X. He suspects that the left-wing extremists do not have good environmental objectives. Because yes, the factories that make cars with combustion engines are still running happily.

