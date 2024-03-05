Home page politics

In a letter of responsibility, a left-wing extremist group claims responsibility for the sabotage of the Tesla factory. Company boss Elon Musk calls them “extremely stupid”.

Brandenburg – After the arson attack on the power supply at the Tesla factory in Grünheide near Berlin, a letter of responsibility from the left-wing extremist “Vulkan Group” emerged. Its authenticity is loud Daily Mirror currently still being examined by the police. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (both SPD) condemned the attack.

Left-wing extremist “Vulkan group” claims responsibility for sabotage of Tesla factory

“We sabotaged Tesla today,” says the letter of responsibility, which was posted on the left-wing autonomous media platform indymedia as well as in the local Berlin forum Contrapolis was posted. The “Gigafactory” contaminates the groundwater and uses enormous amounts of drinking water for its products. “Together we are bringing Tesla to its knees. Switch off for Tesla,” the letter concludes.

Loud Berlin newspaper (BZ) A fire was reported on a power pole near the Tesla factory in Grünheide around 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning (March 5). As a result, the power went out in the factory and the plant had to be evacuated. At an afternoon press conference, Tesla Germany management said production would be halted for the rest of this week. The power supply was also cut off in other surrounding communities and in some parts of Berlin.

Federal Interior Minister Faeser condemned the attack. If it really was an act motivated by left-wing extremism, it would be another sign that the “scene does not shy away from attacks on critical energy infrastructure.” Brandenburg's Prime Minister Woidke spoke of a “form of terrorism” in connection with the attack.

Tesla boss Elon Musk on left-wing extremist group: “stupid eco-terrorists”

Tesla boss Elon Musk commented on the incident on Stopping fossil fuel vehicles is extremely stupid.” At the end of his tweet, Musk added in German: “Extremely stupid.

Peaceful protests have recently taken place against a planned expansion of the Tesla factory in Brandenburg. Around a hundred activists have been occupying the forest area behind the factory since last Thursday (February 29). Loud BZ The occupation is tolerated by the police under certain conditions until March 15th. (pkb)