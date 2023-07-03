The PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, and congressmen Lindbergh Farias and Erika Kokay were present at the event.

Left-wing deputies held an event this Sunday afternoon (July 2, 2023) at Eixão do Lazer, in Brasília, to celebrate the return of the former deputy Jean Wyllys to Brazil. The Eixão is one of the main thoroughfares in Brasília and is usually closed on Sundays and holidays for recreational activities.

In addition to Jean Wyllys, the president of the PT (Workers’ Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), and federal deputies Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) and Erika Kokay (PT-DF). All congressmen climbed on the stage set up for the act and celebrated the return of Wyllys, who spent a period outside the country after giving up his 3rd term as federal deputy, claiming to have received death threats.

In his speech, Gleisi again skewered the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), mentioning the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to make him ineligible. “Those who don’t do politics in democracy cannot do politics. You have to stay out of politics.”said the congresswoman as the public screamed “ineligible”. The PT president had already said on Saturday (July 1st) that the former chief executive did not know “do politics” on a “democratic game”.

Federal deputy Lindbergh, on the other hand, recalled the 2018 elections in his speech, citing the decision of the then judge Sergio Moro –today, a senator for União Brasil– to arrest the petista Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “Sergio Moro dealt the blow in the 2018 election by taking Lula out of the electoral process”added the congressman, who said he hoped Bolsonaro and Moro “Finish Your Days” in jail.

Deputy Erika Kokay praised Jean Willys as one of the “Voices of Resistance” and pulled again the chorus of “ineligible”similar to the chorus of “unbroken” that Bolsonaro pulled for himself in the September 7 parades in Brasilia. “Here, we season the beans, we put on the best clothes and we say: ‘Welcome, Jean Wyllys, to your country’”he stated.

See the images of the act held in Brasília this Sunday (July 2, 2023):