Left-wing cities, outraged with their invisibility in Fitur: “Mazón corners municipalities and creates inequality”

The changes in the tourism policy of the Generalitat Valenciana and the provincial councils have angered tourist cities that do not have their own brand. The left-wing Valencian municipalities of the PSPV and Compromís, which have been attending the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) for years, held annually in Madrid, denounce that their opportunities are diluted and overshadowed by the PP cities. Half a dozen town councils question the technical criteria alleged by the regional government and reproach that “Mazón’s PP tends to corner the municipalities”, while the Ministry defends that the model is more professional and similar to that of other autonomous communities.

The Mazón Government defends that it applies technical criteria and denies “political intentions” in its changes to Fitur

The new tourism policy promoted by former councilor Nuria Montes, dismissed after DANA, but maintained by the current Executive, implies that municipalities, from cities to smaller ones, lose the own counter that they had been counting on, according to her complaint , and remain in the shadow of the three capitals and Benidorm and Elche, the great economic and tourist poles of the southern regions of the Valencian Country. These cities are the ones that have the distinctive tourist brand and usually focus their efforts on promotion. In the opinion of a dozen municipal representatives, the change is tremendously detrimental because it makes them invisible, apart from the anger at not being informed until they entered injury time. It is this Friday when the Generalitat Valenciana makes the official presentation of the innovations of the international fair, in an event organized by the Presidency in Alicante. So far, the municipalities barely know a few details about what the event they will attend on January 22 will be like, according to what they report, although the Ministry has held various meetings with them where it has shown the space.

The mayor of Sagunto, Darío Moreno, questions the technical argument for the changes put forward by the Department of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism. “The excuse of the ‘technical criteria’ of the Generalitat falls under its own weight: homogeneity is requested, but four cities will have their own stand, all governed by the PP. Homogeneity does not matter there and those four can be distinguished. In terms of tourism power, Gandía is above Castellón, and yet, Gandía, Cullera, Canet and Sagunto, among others, have been condemned to invisibility,” he reasons in conversation with elDiario.es. “There is no technical criterion. The reality is that the Valencian Community is much more than those four cities and much more than the Popular Party. They have broken decades of consensus in a sectarian way. We are not going to give up, we will be present and we will continue to gain presence, even if we do not have the support of the Generalitat,” he indicates. The council insists that the Department of Tourism has determined that only the cities of Castellón, València, Alicante and Elche have their own space in Fitur.

Sagunto and Canet d’en Berenguer, neighboring towns that shared a stand, have sent a joint statement in which they regret that the Generalitat has “eliminated the space” that both used at the international fair. The first mayor of Canet, Pere Antoni, has questioned a measure “that claims to be done in favor of the cohesion of the territory, but that has given rise to a situation of total inequality, with some cities with the possibility of stand and others to whom we have been denied.” Together with Moreno, they consider that the measure implies “a blow to the positioning of our town in the international tourism market.” “We lose the ability to make our own brand and image known, the possibility of differentiating ourselves from other municipalities and, above all, the direct connection with the potential visitor,” they censure.

The mayor of Cullera, Jordi Mayor, considers that the Consell has adopted “a caciquil position, taken without consensus and that mistreats the tourism sector of Cullera.” “This abuse comes after DANA and it is completely nonsense. We hope that the PP of Cullera takes note and expresses this discomfort to its absent president,” Mayor has censored on his social networks. In the municipality, one of the ones that receives the most visitors in the province of Valencia along with Gandia, they are shocked because they consider that the cities are made invisible because they belong to the PSOE. Both the capital of the Ribera Baixa and that of Safor have had to find and pay for stands in thematic spaces such as sports, LGTBI tourism or festivals from their own pockets, in a context in which resources are not abundant as a result of the flood. In the case of Lliria, they also express discomfort about the organization “at the last minute”, but they are satisfied for having managed to participate in other spaces on their own, such as the UNESCO space for the Network of Creative Cities, where they will exhibit their bands. of music. “Within the bad things we have come out successful,” comments its mayor, Joanma Miguel León.

In Alicante, the unrest has intensified in several municipalities, which report that they did not know about the changes until a meeting with the Provincial Council and the Consell held in mid-December. Specifically, they held meetings on December 11 and 17, one month before the contest. These municipalities point out that the fair served them to strengthen ties between their regions and also keep an eye on what was happening among their colleagues. The mayor of Guardamar del Segura, José Luis Sáez Pastor, states that “they were not told anything” until the aforementioned meeting, after more than 30 years participating in the event. “They minimize and ignore the municipalities,” denounces Sáez, who considers that the previous format “gave entity to the municipalities of the Baix Segura region” that receive many visitors from the capital, who like to maintain more direct contact. “The positioning of the municipality has completely disappeared,” he says, while now “let’s go, we don’t know exactly what to do,” given that they still don’t know the configuration of the pavilion: “This year we have nothing, a presentation on the new features of 2025, a cubicle for meetings. At least they respect our showcooking,” he denounces.

The mayor of this Baix Segura municipality sees an ideological intention in this change, given that the cities that do have a brand are from the PP: “The PP tends to corner the municipalities. It already happened to us with Mazón as president of the Alicante Provincial Council regarding the cooperation fund,” he points out. The Ministry of Tourism defended that tourism brands are not a creation of this Executive and categorically denies the ideological bias, arguing that the change is due to technical criteria in the interests of greater professionalization of the event. “The other municipalities also contribute to the tourism sector, we are not going to allow ourselves to be ignored,” he says.

In Altea, one of the tourist municipalities managed by Compromís, the mayor takes it differently: for them Fitur is a complex fair and they prefer other events, although they criticize the political action of the PP in the institutions: “We have the feeling that The PP goes to its own and to its own. We dislike the way it was done. It costs nothing to consult the people and reach a consensus,” laments the mayor, Diego Zaragozí. However, he believes: “In the end, Fitur is a tidal wave where the proposals are diluted and we advocate for a different type of visitor, for cycling or activities in nature.”

Changes for the sake of professionalization

The Department of Tourism admits that it represents an important change with respect to what was being done and defends that eliminating the counters in the main part – the object of criticism – is done to eliminate the visual barrier that does not exist in most of the exhibitors. from other regions who go to Fitur. “This does not mean that they will not have the possibility of setting up something similar to what was before, because they will have their own table in the business area with the same level of visibility. That is, they will have, at least, the same space, although outside the space of their Provincial Council and within the business area,” say sources from the department.

“We consider that the participation of the municipalities in Fitur is not based on the placement of a poster with a brochure, but on the professional agenda agreed upon in advance and that in the end it is what marks the first three days of the fair,” they add. the department directed by Marián Cano, which emphasizes that the first days of the event are aimed at the professional public, with meetings with tour operators and airlines or presentations to the media. In this regard, they point out, they have “won” a room so that the municipalities can participate, a large circular screen, or a new format (CV Talks) “that involves giving visibility in the central square to municipalities so that they can talk about their politics. tour”.

Regarding the criticism, the Consell points out that in the meetings held there were doubts, but no such harsh aspects were raised about the new policy: “Neither Sagunto nor Gandía commented on these problems in the meeting we held at the Valencia Provincial Council and which was attended by because all the municipalities”, although they do recognize that the mayor of Guardamar del Segura was direct in the meeting. They also indicate that meetings to propose this model with provincial deputies began at the beginning of 2024, at the end of the last edition. Regarding the visibility of the PP municipalities that the left-wing municipalities criticize, the Executive recalls that they are tourist brands, like the three councils, “and, therefore, they have that preferential character in the regional tourism policy,” in addition to indicate that Alicante and Elche were recognized brands with the Government of the Botanical Pact. Marián Cano’s department recognizes that “there is a problem with the way in which brands have historically been designated, as there are no clear objective criteria,” and advances that it will modify this issue in the strategic tourism plan.