According to initial forecasts, the left-wing candidate Luis Arce has won the presidential election in Bolivia. The then economics minister of the head of state who resigned in 2019, Evo Morales, led after a poll of the voters late on Sunday evening (local time) with 52.4 percent of the votes, followed by the liberal candidate and ex-president Carlos Mesa with 31.5 percent.

A second poll by voters came to similar results. Official figures were not yet available, however, and observers warned of greater tolerance for errors. The count should take several days.

Nevertheless, the arch-conservative interim president Jeanine Áñez also said that according to the data available, Arce had won. She congratulated him on Twitter. The 57-year-old presented himself as the future head of state of the politically divided South American country. “We will work for all Bolivians and form a government of national unity,” he promised, according to the state news agency ABI.

For a win in the first round, Arce would need more than 50 percent of the vote or at least 40 percent of the vote and ten percentage points ahead of the runner-up.

Morales spoke on Twitter of an “overwhelming” victory for the left-wing MAS party. “We have returned a million times, now we are giving the people back their dignity and freedom,” he added.

After the presidential election in October 2019, Morales had to resign under pressure from the military. He was accused of electoral fraud. He went abroad and took over an interim government. His supporters and allies in the region spoke of a coup. Morales, who ruled as the country’s first indigenous president from 2006 to 2019, lives in exile in Argentina.

According to the forecasts, the far-right Citizens Committee leader Luis Fernando Camacho was in third place with around 14 percent of the vote. A good 7.3 million eligible voters in the Andean country were called upon to elect a new parliament. Because of the corona pandemic, strict hygiene rules applied. The electoral authority spoke of a “massive” participation without incident. (dpa)