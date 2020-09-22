In the regional elections in Tuscany, which were followed with excitement all over Italy, the candidate from the left declared himself the winner. “This is an extraordinary victory,” said Eugenio Giani of the left-liberal Democratic Party (PD) on Monday evening. According to media reports, his strongest adversary, MEP Susanna Ceccardi from the right-wing Lega, admitted her defeat and congratulated Giani via text message.

Ceccardi urged Giani in her sms to “rule for the good of the people in Tuscany”. The region has been a stronghold of the left for decades. In the election campaign, however, a neck-and-neck race between Giani and Ceccardi emerged, making Tuscany the focus of attention in the regional elections.

Had the decades-long stronghold of the left actually been conquered by the right-wing extremist Lega, this would probably have triggered a political earthquake as far as the capital Rome: The ballot was considered the first mood test for the center-left government in Rome by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte since the beginning of the Corona crisis and the associated months of strict curfew with its serious consequences for the economy.

The regional elections were also seen as decisive for the further political fate of the right-wing extremist Lega boss and ex-interior minister Matteo Salvini: He hoped for victories in several regions in order to consolidate his position as a leader of the right – defeats were seen as potential arguments for his opponents Fall.

In addition to Tuscany, votes were also held on Sunday and Monday in Campania, Liguria, Marche, Apulia, the Aosta Valley and Veneto. (AFP)