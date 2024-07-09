The favorable electoral results for the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) bloc in the French parliamentary elections this Sunday (7) gave way to an environment of uncertainty for the national economy.

This is because some parties that make up the new progressive alliance embrace agendas that promise to further inflate public spending in an already weakened economy.

Some decisions considered “urgent” for the left-wing coalition that has emerged as the largest group in Parliament, despite not having an absolute majority, are the increase in the minimum wage, the improvement of the purchasing power of the French by freezing the prices of gasoline, energy and food, the taxation of wealth and corporate profits – something that had been eliminated by Macron – and the increase in taxes.

In numbers, the promises are to increase public servants’ salaries by 10% and implement a 90% income tax on the richest.

“We will immediately reintroduce a solidarity tax on wealth (ISF) with a climate component of 15 billion euros,” Socialist Senator Alexandre Ouizille told a New Popular Front (NFP) press conference ahead of the July 7 elections.

In addition, the left-wing front wants to pass a tax on corporate super-profits, which would raise another 15 billion euros.

Economist and head of the Cercle de L’Epargne think tank Philippe Crevel told the German newspaper Deutsche Welle (DW) that Macron’s early elections were the first act to generate impacts on the French financial market.

“The French CAC 40 stock market index has fallen by around 8% in a week and interest rates on French public debt have risen,” he explained.

According to the economist, after the election results, it is the NFP plans that have left French investors worried.

The French left’s main goal at the moment is to overturn the pension reform implemented by Macron last year, which raised the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

The NFP proposal seeks to eliminate this ceiling, reducing it to 60 years, which would, in practice, increase government spending on social security. The money raised from the new taxes would be used to finance this objective.

In its government program, the NFP also increased public spending by approximately 150 billion euros (R$868 billion reais) for the next three years.

France’s public debt currently stands at 110% of GDP, with a budget deficit of approximately 5.5%.

The high figures sparked a reaction from the European Union (EU), which opened disciplinary proceedings against the country, warning of an “excessive deficit” – the bloc’s Stability and Growth Pact allows public debt to be limited to 60% of GDP and a budget deficit of 3%.

The victory of the left provoked a rapid reaction of insecurity among French businesspeople.

According to the newspaper Financial Reviewexecutives are concerned about a future government more inclined to tax corporations and the wealthy, which would put additional pressure on the state’s already bloated finances.

Businessman Michel de Rosen, president of auto parts supplier Forvia, expressed the market’s concern about the NFP’s victory in an interview with the newspaper.

“Many small and medium-sized companies are much more dependent on the French market. If you increase taxes, duties or wages, it could create a very difficult situation for them. We could enter a spiral of recession and unemployment,” he said.