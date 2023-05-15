Paul Pogba’s unfortunate season ends here. The latest confirmation comes from J Medical, where the player underwent instrumental tests this morning. The outcome wipes out any little residual hope: low-grade lesion of the rectus femoris of the left thigh. Sad in the face, the Frenchman paraded among the fans without indulging in selfies or autographs. One of those present: “Head up Paul”, but the gaze lost in nothingness is that of someone who is no longer fully aware of what could happen in his near future. Lost.

The stop

—

The image that remains however is that of Juve-Cremonese in the first half, when in an attempt to kick he immediately realizes that his body has just abandoned him for the umpteenth time. He collapses to the ground in order to allow the immediate entry of the black and white sanitary ware. He leaves the field pulling up his shirt, covering his head, in tears. It was his first game as a starter, perhaps a risk that could have been avoided given the load of playing time made in the last week: this year Pogba has only been on the pitch ten times, for a total of 161 minutes. Any discussion of his future for now is premature: he has a contract with Juventus until 2026, with a super salary of 8 million plus 2 bonuses. The club is clearly not satisfied with the investment lost in the first year, and has some disappointment with the poor management of the injury in the first part of the year. But he will support him to get out of the tunnel.