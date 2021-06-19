ofFlorian Naumann shut down

The left is slipping towards the five percent hurdle – the election party congress should bring about the turning point. In advance, Sahra Wagenknecht provides new explosives.

Berlin – Die Linke * slips towards the poll for the federal election of the five percent hurdle – on Saturday and Sunday the party wants to counteract this with its election convention. New boss Janine Wissler has already called for unity in advance. Recently, among other things, a violent dispute about the party figurehead Sahra Wagenknecht * made negative headlines. Leading candidate Dietmar Bartsch has meanwhile attested serious failures in recent years.

Left: Election party conference on the weekend – Wissler appeals to Lafontaine-Zoff for unity

The polls in September are about a change of policy, said Wissler on Friday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. For this it is necessary to “put the internal party disputes on the back burner” and to concentrate on the substantive work again.

“The left is there, the left is fighting,” Wissler continued. This signal must come from the party congress. The chairman admitted that the party was suffering from serious conflicts in Saarland, for example. The former federal chairman Oskar Lafontaine even called after an internal dispute not to vote for his party in the state. “We are in conversation with everyone,” said Wissler.

Bartsch explained to the left sheet nd the week Meanwhile, the issue of East Germany has been neglected in the end: “It is an untenable situation that for the same work, wages in the East are still lower than in West Germany and the pensions have not been adjusted.” Most recently, the left in Saxony-Anhalt was weak cut off. Bartsch also didn’t want to hear about a joint camp election campaign with the SPD and the Greens. The aim must be to replace the Union in government. A strong result from the left is necessary for this. “This is what I am promoting and not an alliance,” he emphasized.

Left wants to decide on a program for the Bundestag election – with a minimum wage, minimum pension and minimum income

Wissler demanded that people should be able to recognize the focus of the left. “The left is needed,” said Wissler, also with a view to the corona pandemic, which has made many people poorer. The party leader also defended her party’s no to foreign deployments of the Bundeswehr. “We need civil conflict solutions.”

The no to foreign missions of the Bundeswehr, which is considered to be one of the greatest obstacles for the left to participate in government, is also included in the draft of the federal election program that the left will decide on at the party congress that begins on Sunday. “The Bundeswehr must be brought back from all missions abroad and must not be sent to new ones,” says the party leadership’s draft. The program is entitled: “Time to act: For social security, peace and climate justice!” In it, the Left also calls for a minimum wage of 13 euros, a solidarity minimum pension of 1200 euros and a guaranteed minimum income of the same amount.

Left in the crisis: Wagenknecht calls for “affront” distancing from Fridays For Future

Wagenknecht came up with new criticism of their party on Friday. “Unfortunately, we have partially lost the image of a party of social justice and are reaching less and less those for whom we mainly have to be there,” she told the portal Watson. She called on her party to openly self-criticize – and to distance themselves from the environmental movement “Fridays for Future”. Many people feel that their demand for a high CO2 price is “an affront”. Also on Friday, movement figurehead Luisa Neubauer spoke up * and also hinted at criticism of the left.

For the left, the air is becoming increasingly thin in polls. For example, the "trend barometer" from RTL and n-tv recently saw the party at 7 percent. An Insa survey for the picture only estimated the left at 6 percent. In 2017 the party got 9.2 percent of the vote.