Aftermath in the trial against Lina E.: The left-wing scene is calling for demos in Germany – and the fear of violence is growing. The CDU criticizes Faeser.

Berlin/Leipzig – Further fuss about Lina E.: After the verdict against the neo-Nazi hunter, a dispute broke out in politics about the correct way to deal with left-wing extremists. The Union accused the federal government of a total failure in monitoring radicals and threats in the left spectrum. Despite an increasing spiral of violence in the past two years, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has so far only “announced” action plans, criticized CDU interior expert Michael Breilmann and called for a “360-degree view” of the violent phenomenon. Meanwhile, the scene is preparing for “Day X” – a nationwide protest against the conviction of Lina E.

Judgment against Lina E.: Left-wing extremist neo-Nazi hunter sentenced to prison

The process of Lina E. has been causing a stir for days. On Wednesday (May 31), the Higher Regional Court in Dresden sentenced the 28-year-old student to five years and three months in prison for multiple attacks on right-wing extremists. Nevertheless, after two and a half years in custody, she is released for the time being: the arrest warrant was suspended under certain conditions. She only has to serve the remainder of the sentence if the verdict becomes final.

Three co-defendants received sentences of between two years and five months and three years and three months. The federal prosecutor accused the group of brutally beating up actual or supposed supporters of the right-wing scene in Leipzig, Wurzen and Eisenach between 2018 and 2020. E. is considered the head of the group by the prosecution.

After the verdict, riots were feared. According to the Bremen police, left-wing extremist groups had announced crimes and protests in several cities, including Bremen, when they were convicted. The police had previously announced that they wanted to be more present with more forces. There were also demonstrations in Hamburg, Dresden and Berlin.

Who is Lina E? Lina E. hid her face behind a file cover when the verdict was announced. Otherwise there are few pictures of the young woman, who is now considered the head of the criminal organization. But who is Lina E? What is known is that she was born on February 20, 1995 in Hesse. She grew up in Kassel, went to school there and passed her Abitur. She stated that she wanted to be a teacher for a special needs school after she had completed two internships in institutions for disabled children. She later studied social education in Halle (Saale). See also Drive duty free in this lowrider ugly duckling

“Day X”: Despite the release of Lina E. – Antifa is preparing to protest in Leipzig, Hamburg and Dresden

So far, the protests have been largely peaceful. But that could change over the weekend. Because on Saturday (June 3rd), the left-wing scene and Antifa called for further demonstrations on the so-called “Day X”. Supporters have been mobilized across Europe for months. Violent riots are expected, especially in Leipzig. The authorities already imposed a 48-hour control circle around the city center, like the Picturenewspaper reported on Thursday.

Concern about “Day X”: the trial of Lina E. has made left-wing extremism even more radical

The federal and state governments are aware of the danger. “The prosecution of Lina E. and her three co-defendants has already attracted a lot of attention in the violent left-wing extremist scene since the main accused were arrested in 2020,” Interior Minister Faeser explained in an interview with the before the verdict was announced Editorial network Germany (RND). The authorities paid particular attention to violent threats and would crack down on criminal offenses. Therefore, the federal police will support the local police, announced Faeser. According to her, the coordination lies in the counter-terrorism and extremism center.

In any case, Thuringia’s Minister of the Interior Georg Maier (SPD) warned against playing down the scene around Lina E. “One has to assume that it is a network,” said the politician. Because there is a recognizable structure. Two or three people alone were not enough to take action against political opponents. The deeds were professionally prepared.

Left-wing extremism ignored: Union accuses Faeser of failure

But criticism is still being voiced at the Union. According to the findings of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the left-wing scene has become radicalized in the past two years, said Union politician Breilmann. But instead of focusing more on left-wing extremism, Faeser has primarily dedicated himself to the fight against right-wing extremism. But a more comprehensive view of extremism is needed, said the CDU politician, and calls for stronger telephone and data surveillance to combat Islamism. And within the left-wing extremist scene, funding should be scrutinized. (jkf)