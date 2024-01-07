Son of former president João Goulart participated in the event and said that the DF government colluded with extremists

Around 200 people participated in the “Act in defense of democracy – without amnesty for coup plotters” held this Sunday morning (7 January 2023), on the eve of the event that will remember January 8, in Brasília.

The event was an initiative of a group of left-wing parties such as PT, PC do B, PDT, Psol, CUT-DF (Central Única dos Trabalhadores no DF) and also the Permanent Opposition Forum to the government of Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

During the event, the son of former president João Goulart and president of PC do B in DF, João Goulart Filho, criticized the government of the Federal District and the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District). Goulart stated that the bodies were “conniving” with the extremist acts on January 8th in 2023. “What happened in Brasília on January 8 last year was the connivance of this governor [Ibaneis Rocha] and of these military police who were not arrested in 64 and who were amnestied”he stated.

Goulart also stated that the “the left wants stability and advances in democratic struggles”. “Democracy without social justice is not democracy”he said.

Watch (4min31s):

The act was attended by 200 people, including left-wing activists and supporters of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) who were on the leisure street, on the northern road axis, closed to vehicle traffic on Sundays and holidays. Several tents attracted the public with sales of t-shirts, caps, buttons and food. The event started at 10:30 am and lasted in a tent until 12:30 pm, followed by cultural events with musicians from the city.

See the photos taken by the photojournalist Power360 Sergio Lima: