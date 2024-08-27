Home policy

Left Party State Secretary Friedrich Straetmanns wants to join Wagenknecht’s party. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

State Secretary Friedrich Straetmanns is planning to change parties. His goal: the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance. A step with consequences.

Schwerin – Friedrich Straetmanns wants to change parties. The State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania plans to join the alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) to join the European Union. The BSW has already received a corresponding application, he informed the German Press Agency The politician of the party The Left has been State Secretary in the ministry headed by Jacqueline Bernhardt (Left) since November 2021.

Justice Minister Bernhardt said that Straetmanns informed her in July that he would like to resign from his position for family reasons on September 1 of this year. According to Bernhardt, this step can be taken on October 1 to ensure an orderly transition.

“I made it clear that a temporary retirement with a high pension is out of the question for the reasons given,” explained the minister. “However, he would have the option of applying for retirement. He has not made this application.” He is also free to apply for dismissal from his civil service position. This has not yet happened either.

Wagenknecht praises State Secretary Straetmanns

Straetmanns, 63, has been a member of the Left Party since 2007, which he also represented in the German Bundestag from 2017 to 2021. The Left Party’s chairman, Martin Schirdewan, called on Straetmanns to resign as state secretary and described him as a “character dwarf” at a press conference in Berlin. In a statement made to the news portal t-online Straetmanns expressed his concern that the Left had neglected its core issues. He also criticized his party’s migration policy.

Sahra Wagenknecht spoke to the news portal about the upcoming personnel change: “I know him as an extremely capable lawyer and a good politician.” She stressed that Straetmanns was always ready to express his opinion and that he had “stood up for fundamental rights and freedoms, especially during the Corona period.” “I am very pleased that the former social judge and State Secretary Friedrich Straetmanns is coming to the BSW.”

Sahra Wagenknecht’s alliance can hope for strong results in state elections

State elections are scheduled for 1 September in Saxony and Thuringia, before the election in Brandenburg on 22 September. Current polls show that the BSW achieved double-digit results in all three federal states and could thus enter the respective state parliaments.

At the European elections In June, the Left Party only received 2.7 percent of the vote. Polls show that it is at around three percent nationwide. In the 2021 elections, it narrowly missed the five percent hurdle with 4.9 percent and only entered the Bundestag on the basis of direct mandates. (dpa/cs)