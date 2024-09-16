Home policy

From: Lisa Mahnke

The Left Party leader Janine Wissler sharply criticizes the government for its asylum policy. She claims that the traffic light coalition is pursuing AfD policies.

Berlin – The Left is opposed to the changes that the traffic light coalition is planning in migration policy. Increased border controls will lead to “gigantic traffic jams in border traffic,” said party leader Janine Wissler in Berlin. A chain reaction from other EU countries is also to be expected. “The barriers could soon be lowered everywhere,” warned Wissler. Tens of thousands of refugees could be stranded in countries such as Italy or Greece. EU-External borders stranded.

“The traffic light makes AfD-politics,” said Wissler. Wissler wrote on Facebook about her speech that such government action does not weaken the AfD, but rather encourages “the misanthropists and the right-wing bluster.” Despite the shift to the right in politics, the AfD complains because “it will never be enough for them,” said the Bundestag MP.

Hardship for the state election in Brandenburg – Left Party leader Wissler sees problem elsewhere

Before the State elections in Brandenburg Next Sunday, the government coalition wants to show its tough side. “The traffic light coalition cannot win this contest of shabbiness.” Instead, the Left Party defends the right to asylum and calls for the causes of flight to be combated, she added.

“It is not migration that is the root of all problems, but unfair distribution and social division,” explained Wissler. More housing needs to be built in Germany, refugees should have easier access to the job market. Language courses should be increased and municipalities should be better funded, demanded the Left Party politician.

Migration after Solingen attack a major issue – Left Party opposes other parties

After Assassination attempt in Solingen The migration and asylum debate gained momentum again. At a crisis meeting on the topic of migration, the traffic light government discussed a “security package” that includes changes to residence and gun laws. Border controls were also tightened. The Union, which was also supposed to be involved in the talks, felt that the traffic light coalition’s rejection concept was not comprehensive enough.

Janine Wissler’s speech took place during the first debate on the so-called security package in the Bundestag. Wissler took a firm stand against the generalized deportation demands and increased border controls: “If I were to vote for Friedrich Merz, criticize his chatterI don’t hold all Sauerlanders responsible for what the man says,” said the Left Party politician about the current political decisions. “This symbolic politics doesn’t solve a single problem.”(dpa/lismah)