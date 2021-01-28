The left chairman in Saarland denies having bought votes and is being interrogated by the police. The key witness was anti-Semitic.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN taz | In a written declaration, the Saarland’s left-wing state chairman, Thomas Lutze, member of the Bundestag, rejected the accusation that he had bought votes in his candidate list for the federal election in 2017 and manipulated the election.

At the beginning of January, the taz reported on preliminary investigations by the Saarbrücken public prosecutor’s office. The reason for this is a criminal complaint by the former state chairman of the Saar-Linke and state parliament member Astrid Schramm. Her accusation: When the Saar-Left candidates were nominated for the federal election, Lutze and his colleagues bought votes from members in order to secure his election to number one on the state list, and his employees also checked ballot papers.

In the criminal complaint, these processes are assessed as “election fraud” and “voter bribery”. Schramm uses it to open up heavy artillery, because the penal code provides for fines or imprisonment of up to five years for these offenses. The key witness for the allegations is Mekan Kolasinac, restaurateur and left-wing chairman in Saarlouis.

Kolasinac was Lutzes constituency employee “on a 450 basis” until the end of the year and is now heavily burdened him. In 2017, Lutze promised 50 euros to each member who would vote for him in the run-up to the candidate list in the internal circle, the witness said.

Who paid whom where what? And what for?

At the election meeting in Klarenthal, Lutze’s fellow campaigners had distributed “brown envelopes with 50 euros” to those who had voted ‘correctly’; they even checked ballot papers – Kolasinac assured him on oath.

Lutze rejects this representation to the taz. “There is no statement from me that someone should receive 50 euros or any other amount of money who chooses me,” he writes and adds: “I cannot say whether Mr. Kolasinac gave anyone any money. He didn’t have an assignment from me. “

When it comes to checking ballot papers, Lutze turns the tables: “Yes, Mr Kolasinac checked ballot papers while voting,” writes Lutze. Several participants noticed this; The then regional managing director Andreas Neumann (until today a close confidante of Lutzes) has therefore applied – in vain – to repeat the vote.

A cash payment of 1286.30 euros into the party fund with allegedly forged receipts of contributions also remains controversial. Kolasinac claims to have received the money from Lutze; He was supposed to have used it to pay contributions from defaulting members in order to secure them the right to vote.

Antisemic failures

Lutze writes that the money comes “from a contribution collection (cash payments) that Mr. Kolasinac settled in the regional office”. Like others, including competitors, he has in the past helped third parties, “usually people with very low incomes”, with membership fees. “I have never made a connection to benevolent voting behavior,” assures Lutze.

Kolasinac sticks to his portrayal. He told the SR that he had been questioned by the police for five hours last week and that another appointment had been made. The Saarbrücken public prosecutor’s office told the taz succinctly: “The reviews are ongoing. Further information cannot be given at the moment. “

Kolasinac itself is now fighting on another front. The regional arbitration court excluded him from the party in December. The court cites an anti-Semitic statement by Kolasinac from 2017 as the reason. In the conflict between the federal executive committee and the then parliamentary group leader Sarah Wagenknecht, Kolasinac had denigrated the left-wing chairman Bernd Riexinger as a “cowardly, devious Jew”.

When he apologized, he’d delivered the next faux pas. Kolasinac erased that he wanted to write “Judas”, not a Jew, and reaped a new storm of indignation. With his statements he had “damaged the image of the party in public”, so the decision of the arbitration court.

Lutze himself had taken protection of Kolasinac after its derailment. At that time he had described his statements as “completely wrong”; Nevertheless, everyone has “one shot free,” said Lutze at the time. At the 2019 general meeting, he even supported Kolasinac in the election to the state board.

Kolasinac made a mistake and apologized, “You have to let it go.” The then newly elected state chairman Lutze promoted his employee. Since then, he has been a member of the state board as an assessor. Since Kolasinac is attacking his exclusion from the Federal Arbitration Court, he will remain the local chairman of the Left in Saarlouis until further notice.