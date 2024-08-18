Home policy

The Left Party leaders Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan have announced their withdrawal. They will no longer run for party leadership.

Berlin – The Left-Chairmen Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan have announced their resignation. They will not run for the chairmanship again at the party conference in October, as both announced on Sunday. They announced the decision to the rest of the party executive committee in a meeting.

Martin Schirdewan and Janine Wissler (The Left) want to step down as party leaders. © Martin Schutt/dpa

Janine Wissler explains her resignation as leader of the Left Party – “Bridges torn down”

According to a report in the daily newspaper nd.TheDay Left Party leader Janine Wissler wrote in a statement that she had the impression “that there is a desire in parts of the party for a fresh start in terms of personnel.” She believes that now is the right time to “create clarity.”

Her decision to resign from the party leadership comes two months before the Left Party conference. She wants to give her party time “for a transparent process and an internal party opinion-forming process on candidates,” wrote Janine Wissler. According to the report, Wissler also referred to long-running power struggles in the Left Party. “Many bridges” that she wanted to build have “already been torn down several times.”

Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan since 2021 or 2022 Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger 2012 to 2021 Gesine Lötzsch and Klaus Ernst 2010 to 2012 Oskar Lafontaine and Lotha Bisky 2007 to 2010

Schirdewan resigns from Left Party chairmanship – “Too much energy cost”

Schirdewan also points out ndTheDay that the last two years were “mainly characterized by the resolution of old conflicts within the party and the upheavals and disputes that came with them.” This has often hindered the Left’s impact in public, and sometimes counteracted it.

“We have been dealing with society’s conflicts in our party for (too) long. That has cost a lot of energy,” Schirdewan is quoted as saying. Necessary further developments in terms of content were made, among other things, after the split from Sarah Wagenknecht has been tackled too slowly. Wagenknecht split from the Left and founded the new party “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” (BSW).

Wissler and Schirdewan no longer want to run for party leaders after Left Party crash

Janine Wissler has been chairwoman since spring 2021, Martin Schirdewan was elected party leader in summer 2022. In recent years, the Left has lost a lot of ground in elections. BSW von Wagenknecht, on the other hand, is pleased about good poll results ahead of the state elections in the East. (smu with agencies)