After Katja Kipping, her co-chair does not want to run again. The Left Party is thus facing a new start in terms of personnel in the fall.

BERLIN taz | After Katja Kipping, Bernd Riexinger has now also announced his withdrawal from the top of the Left Party. “After more than eight years as party leader of the Left, I will not run again for this office,” said the 64-year-old member of the Bundestag in a written statement published on Saturday morning. Kipping had her decision announced on Friday afternoon.

This means that the Left Party is facing a new start in terms of personnel at its party conference in Erfurt, which is planned from October 30 to November 1. The current dual leadership has been in office since June 2012. At that time, Riexinger was just able to prevail against today’s Bundestag parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch. In 2014, 2016 and 2018, the Baden-Württemberg trade unionist, who belongs to the left wing of the party, was re-elected with good results.

“I really enjoyed my work as party chairman and I am proud that we have built up and developed Die Linke into an all-German party that is now a stable force in the German party system,” Riexinger writes in his five-page declaration addressed to the party bodies. The fact that an all-German party to the left of the SPD had been successfully established was “by no means a matter of course”.

When he and Kipping took over the chairmanship of the party, the Left Party’s situation was “risky”, says Riexinger. The internal party disputes had taken on a “threatening scale” at the time. “It was our job to unite the party,” said the former Ver.di secretary in Stuttgart. That succeeded. “From the beginning it was important to me to build an active, unifying member party that is anchored in society, capable of forming alliances and connected to the progressive social, ecological and democratic movements.”

Dispute over migration and refugee policy

Riexinger writes that it remains a “permanent task” of the party leadership to “focus on what is in common and not what divides” – a small nod with the fence post to potential successors: inside. However, in his farewell declaration he does not hide the fact that there are also limits to understanding.

Riexinger is also addressing an intra-party conflict that has seriously mixed up the Left Party and from which it has not yet fully recovered: the dispute over the question of whether the party should maintain or give up its humanitarian orientation in migration and refugee policy. That was an argument that “hurt him particularly” and that “affected him particularly”. Because for him it is “an existential, left-wing question that we do not give way when there is agitation against refugees and people with migrant roots,” writes Riexinger.

The fact that this bitterly led dispute had been decided in favor of the position represented by him and his co-chairman Kipping would have “not been without costs,” he states. Without mentioning them by name, Riexinger writes in the direction of Oskar Lafontaine, Sahra Wagenknecht and their followers: “Some tried to found a new project, perhaps a new party, from the middle of the party.” But they would not have succeeded. But the conflict has left deep wounds to this day.

Positive overall result

Nevertheless, Riexinger draws a positive balance of his and Kippings term in office. The membership curve would point upwards again, the Left Party is “significantly stronger” today than it was eight years ago. Two thirds of the new members are under 35 years of age. “We are younger, more exercise-oriented and broader,” he writes. The party had also become more migrant and would finally win more and more women as members.

The party was also able to score in terms of content: The Left Party had become “the leading political force” on the rent issue, not least thanks to a consistent policy for tenants in Berlin.

In Thuringia there is the first left-wing Prime Minister, in Berlin and Bremen his party is now involved in the local government. “Of course there were also setbacks, but overall we were able to improve the acceptance of the left,” said Riexinger, who has also been a member of the Bundestag since 2017

He expressly thanked Kipping for the trusting cooperation. “We have proven that teamwork is possible between two chairmen who come from different political and cultural backgrounds and address different groups, and who sometimes have different opinions.”

Succession still unclear

Now it is a matter of “throwing ourselves energetically and with pride in our own politics, our own party in the coming disputes, in the elections and campaigns, in the local organizations”. In doing so, he will “continue to work with enthusiasm and optimism for a strong left”. The central task is to “combine the struggles for climate protection, social justice, democracy and peace”.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow paid tribute to Kipping and Riexinger: “I would like to thank you most sincerely for your work and your committed work for our party!” wrote Ramelow on Twitter. “You clear the way and the party conference in Erfurt will pass on your baton.”

It is open who will follow the two. The left staff carousel turns vigorously. There is a lot of need for discussion in the 44-member party executive, which is meeting physically in Berlin for the first time since the beginning of the Corona crisis this weekend – in front of and behind the scenes.