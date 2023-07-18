DIf the party is founded, left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht can hope for the support of former left-wing federal chairman Klaus Ernst. “If a new left-wing party is created with Sahra Wagenknecht, many members and elected representatives will certainly join her,” Ernst told the “Münchner Abendzeitung” (Tuesday edition). “I can well imagine joining such a party, too,” he added.

According to Ernst, a new party led by Wagenknecht could also appeal to many who have already left the left, and would also be “interesting to many voters far beyond the left-wing spectrum”.

The trade unionist once founded the SPD-critical election platform WASG, which later merged with the PDS to form the Left Party. The newly formed party achieved almost twelve percent in the 2019 federal election, in 2021 it was just under five percent. His party is now “hardly selectable” for workers, said Ernst. “Instead of taking care of the interests of ordinary people, we focus on topics that have little to do with their everyday reality.”

The left must give up trying to “want to be greener than the Greens” and treat people “from above because they don’t gender”. Instead, she should “care much more about good work, fair wages and adequate pensions”. That would then be “the job of a party with Sahra Wagenknecht,” added Ernst.

There has long been a deep disagreement between the Left Party and Wagenknecht. In June, the party executive decided to renounce the 53-year-old politician and asked her to return her seat in the Bundestag. Wagenknecht had previously repeatedly confirmed that talks about founding a new party would be held. She does not want to decide whether she will remain in the Left Party until the end of the year.