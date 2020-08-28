The leader of the Left Party does not want to run again as party leader in Erfurt. The decision was easy for her.

BERLIN taz | After eight years as party leader of the Left, Katja Kipping wants to give up the top post. “Today I am making it clear that I will be working passionately as party chairman until the party congress, but will not run for party chairman again in Erfurt,” writes Kipping in a statement to her comrades and friends that the taz has received.

You are giving up the office out of respect for internal party democracy, said Kipping. Every office is temporary – “and that’s a good thing.” According to the party statutes of the Left, no office should be held by the same member for more than eight years.

The decision is also easy for her, writes Kipping, “because we have clever comrades in our party who can chair. It is good when the project of a modern socialist party is spread over more shoulders. “

In the future she wants to build more bridges in society for a socio-ecological awakening, for new left majorities, explains Kipping. “The position in which I will do this will be discussed at a later date.”

Left must want to win

In her declaration, Kipping campaigns for (co-) government to also venture into the federal government. There will be a historical window of opportunity in the next federal election, she writes, and calls on her comrades: “It is important to want to win and to challenge the conservatives.” To this end, it is now necessary to work out commonalities with potential allies.

That means the left would have to get involved with the often reviled SPD and the Greens. Your party sees the outgoing leader mature and ready for it. “We are neither a pure protest party nor simply a majority funder for red-green,” writes Kipping. Your party is now a future party with a claim to leadership. You are now self-confident enough not to have to deal with other parties, says Kipping. “For me these are fights of the past.”

Kipping was elected party chairman for the first time at the 2012 Göttingen party conference. Since then, it has been leading the Left together with Bernd Riexinger, who at the time, completely surprising to many, was pushed from the left wing of the party to the top office.

Many had expected to run again

The last few years have been overshadowed by internal party struggles between the supporters of Kippings and Riexinger and the supporters of the idiosyncratic ex-parliamentary group leader Sahra Wagenknecht. In addition to personal friction, the main question was which course the left is taking in migration and refugee policy and, connected with it, which milieus it turns to and what character it exudes. If you prefer to inspire organic drinkers or sausage eaters, you should rule or rather oppose.

It was only when Wagenknecht withdrew from her position as group leader that the mood between the camps pacified. Since then, Kipping has acted more liberally, she re-established ties to the new parliamentary group leader Amira Mohamed Ali and to the reformers’ camp of co-parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch. She set topics and pushed through, as was the last call for a four-day week. That was one of the reasons why many had expected her to run again.