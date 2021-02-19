BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Not only the members of the Bundestag, but also the Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) should earn less, according to the left, because of the Corona crisis. It is correct that the diets of the MPs are falling, said parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch of the German press agency. “The federal government should orient itself towards this and reduce their salaries accordingly,” he demanded.

Unlike the salaries of the federal ministers, the diets of the MPs are automatically linked to the wage development. From July 1st you have to be prepared for lower salaries because the employees in Germany earned less last year. If one uses the preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office on wage developments, they would have to get around 60.50 euros less per month from the middle of the year, i.e. around 10 022.97 euros instead of the previous 10 083.47 euros.

“Wages are falling and people are suffering from the crisis,” said Bartsch. “Restraint and modesty are required. Anything else would be a catastrophic signal to the citizens.” If ministers and state secretaries were to get a raise this year, that would be absurd.

According to the taxpayers’ association, the Chancellor receives around EUR 20,165 a month in office. In addition, there is a tax-free service expense allowance of around 12 271 euros per year. The federal ministers earn around 16,426 euros a month. They are also entitled to an annual tax-free lump sum of around 3681 euros./tam/DP/stk