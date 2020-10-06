new Delhi: Students, women, Dalits, on the Parliament Road of Delhi, led by the leftist student organization AISA (All India Students Association), got angry over the Hathras case. The Dalit organization Bhim Army also gave its share in the protest and demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi’s effigy lit

During this time, a large number of protesters burnt the effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as soon as possible. There were placards in the hands of the students and women’s organizations who came to protest, demanding justice for the victim and preventing rape altogether.

Circle the yogi government

After the incident in Hathras, the opposition has consistently taken an aggressive stand on the government. In this sequence, the protesters alleged that efforts were being made to save the culprits on the basis of caste. Former JNU president Sucheta Dey says that the rapists are being hidden by the administration due to being Thakur caste. This is happening not only in Uttar Pradesh but in the whole country. This is the Brahminism government of BJP where cases of violence against Dalits and women are increasing day by day.

These people also performed

Significantly, three days ago at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, there was a protest against the Hathras incident, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jignesh Mevani and Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar also reached Jantar-Mantar.

The petition will be heard

Let us know that a petition filed in the Supreme Court regarding the trial of Hathras case will be heard on Tuesday, in which the transfer of the trial of this case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi has been sought. It has also been said in the petition that the investigation of the Hathras case should be done either from the CBI or through the SIT. There is still a short wait to know what the court decides on the investigation and hearing of this case.

read this also

Four PFI activists arrested for spoiling the atmosphere after the Hathras case, a total of 21 cases were registered across the state

Rahul Gandhi’s rally against farmers law will be filed from Punjab to Haryana today, Khattar said – will not allow the crowd to enter