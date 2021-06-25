Summer was found on the streets of Texas with a fractured pelvis, head trauma and multiple injuries to his body

A sad and angry story, the one that comes to us from Texas. The dog you see in the photos is called Summer and was found abandoned on the side of a road with a fractured pelvis, head trauma and several injuries.

Credit: Facebook

The poor four-legged friend had now decided to stop crying and stay there waiting for his sad fate.

He could not move, he no longer had the strength to complain, he could not stand on his own paws, not even crawling. It is not known how long he suffered there.

These are the words of the volunteers of the association ThisIsHouston, intervened to the rescue of the poor puppy, after reporting by passers-by.

Credit: Facebook

Once they reached the place, the rescuers immediately mobilized to take poor Summer and for take him to their shelter. Given his serious condition, they were terrified that he had brought back gods neurological damage. Someone had hurt him and the wounds on his face were proof of that.

After a first visit, the veterinary team decided to have him undergo a urgent surgery to the pelvis. The operation costs more than ten thousand dollars and for this very reason, the volunteers have opened a fundraiser, with the hope of being able to pay for the surgery thanks to the big hearts of so many people.

Credit: Facebook

In the latest updates, rescuers explained that Summer is currently on taking painkillers and a brain pressure drug. He can’t get up on his paws, but despite everything he’s already starting to show i first improvements and vets are optimistic. He still has a long and steep road ahead of him, but thanks to these wonderful people and the necessary care, he will soon be able to take back his life and return to running and wagging his tail happy.

Whoever has been to reduce it like this, will soon receive what they deserve. Because life sooner or later bring the bill to everyone.