“Left on the ground for hours, do not fly with low-cost”: the protest of the writer Chiara Gamberale

Grounded after a draw by the airline, which had sold more seats than were available. A typical case of overbooking, denounced on social media by the writer Chiara Gamberale after being forced yesterday, together with another passenger, to give up the Venice-Athens flight operated by Volotea. The news arrived a few minutes after departure “without offering us an alternative solution. And without even apologizing”

“I am full of comments from people who have lived through the same hell,” Gamberale said in an interview with Corriere della Sera, in which she launched an appeal. “Do not take the flights of these low cost airlines, I really feel like saying it. If a problem occurs, it is impossible to find a contact person and be able to talk to someone. When, exasperated and bewildered, I raised my voice, the staff who were there even accused me of having attacked them… I lost a day of work because of Volotea, who will compensate me?”.

In her post, the writer had accused the staff of being “beasts”. “This morning I had to leave for Greece for the only week of the year in which I leave Vita di lei (her daughter, ed) with her grandparents and her father to prepare my new novel. But Volotea has raffled off two people who will not be able to leave, because they have accepted more bookings than their actual availability ”, she wrote yesterday on social media.

“The other person is the mother of a one-year-old boy who was waiting for her in Athens with her ex-husband who immediately after her arrival has a connection to New York and who is in tears, lost and out of her mind. The staff at Marco Polo airport in Venice in charge of Volotea can only warn her that if she continues to cry she will be ‘released from the structure’ and practically no one comes to help her. You are beasts,” she concluded.

The airline explained that the passengers then made a stopover in Vienna, arriving in Athens in the evening. “Following the overbooking that occurred on flight V71490 Venice Athens on August 4, Volotea, in collaboration with the ground staff present at the airport, immediately took action with the aim of bringing the two remaining passengers to their destination during the day on the ground,” the company told Corriere della Sera. “Both were rerouted on an Austrian Airlines flight via Vienna and arrived in Athens the same evening. For Volotea, the maximum attention of its travelers is a priority factor and for this reason it took immediate action, adopting all the measures at its disposal to reschedule the trip as soon as possible and allow the two passengers to reach their final destination. The company sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused and confirms that it has already contacted the two passengers.”