According to the minister, “bolsonarism remains very strong”, but social networks are no longer “a field of just one”

the minister Fábio Faria (Communications) said that in the 2022 elections, the left “Learned” to use social networks, entering the “field” which was previously occupied by Bolsonaristas. He is one of the coordinators of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for re-election. The president play the 2nd round with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Bolsonarism remains very strong on the networks, but the left has also learned to use them”, declared Faria in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Thursday (19.Oct.2022). “So it is no longer a field of just one and today both use.”

Would that consider a “injustice” accuse Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ), son of the president, to disseminate fake news against the PT and the left.

“If there is a great injustice, it is against Carlos. To this day, no one has ever seen a WhatsApp conversation between him and anyone. He doesn’t have a group, he doesn’t shoot anything at anyone“, said. “While the other side has a group led by [deputado] André Janones [Avante-MG], what decide the fake news and shoot for 5,000 people. That, yes, is a crime.”

Lula 1st round ended with 48.43% of valid votes against 43.20% for Bolsonaro. The PT is ahead of the president in voting intentions for the 2nd round, according to the Research Aggregator of Power 360.

Asked how to reverse PT’s advantage, the minister said he believed he was already ahead. “The useful vote campaign [em favor de Lula] in the 1st round it worked, but, on the other hand, everyone who could vote for Lula has already migrated”, said. “We knew that if we got to the 2nd shift between 4 and 8 [pontos percentuais de diferença] we would be able to turn.”

According to him, Lula’s letter to evangelicals should not influence the results. “It got too late, people don’t believe it.” stated. “Lula spent a lot of time criticizing Bolsonaro’s campaign for talking about values, that priest and pastor had to take their place. The voter is smart, he notices the changes 10 days before the election.”

Faria spoke about the participation of the elected senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) in Bolsonaro’s campaign. “I believe he has strength beyond Paraná, he has followers in many places, and we see in our numbers that his presence had a positive effect on the Southeast”, he stated.

“He himself said that, despite the differences that [Moro e Bolsonaro] had, the convergences are greater. And the differences with Lula are insurmountable. He has no choice.”

VENEZUELAN

Faria analyzed that Bolsonaro’s episode with Venezuelan girls aged 14 and 15 no longer had an impact on Bolsonaro’s campaign. The president said that “painted a mood” as he passed the girls on a motorcycle and decided to stop to see what was happening at the place, a residence in São Sebastião, an administrative region of the Federal District.

“Had an impact on Sunday [16.out]. Before the minister’s decision [do TSE e STF] Alexandre de Moraes [para que o PT excluísse vídeos em que cita o caso] and for the president to show that he ‘painted a mood’ it was for him to enter the house and do the live”, said Faria. “Today, the impact is being negative for them [adversários]. It’s looking like a pushover, cynicism.”

The statement was target of criticism in social networks and associated with pedophilia. On Tuesday (Oct 18), Bolsonaro apologized in video. The president had already sorry for statements about the pandemic.

“The president is politically sensitive and, after analyzing the numbers, he saw that this [as declarações] could be taking away his vote, because it is a government that has good evaluation”, said the minister. “I know people who say it’s the best government they’ve ever seen, but they say the president speaks in a way he doesn’t like. This was being exploited a lot and he went to apologize. it was his thing.”

When asked if this new position by Bolsonaro is the reason for the “truce with the polls”, Faria replied: “After Alexandre de Moraes joined the TSE, he opened up more dialogue with the Armed Forces. it strained”.