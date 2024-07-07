The NFP, a coalition hastily formed to defeat Le Pen, is expected to win up to 192 seats in the lower house of parliament, says the Guardian.

The first projections released by Guardian indicate the leadership of the NFP (New Popular Front) in the elections for the French National Assembly this Sunday (7.Jul.2024). The left-wing coalition hastily formed to defeat the right-wing RN (National Rally) is expected to win by 192 chairs.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist coalition, Juntos, is in 2nd place and is expected to elect between 150 and 170 deputies. Marine Le Pen’s group, on the other hand, had a result well below expectations in the first projections: it should win between 132 and 152 seats of the 577 seats in the Lower House of Parliament.

Read the projections:

NFP (New Popular Front): 172-192 chairs;

172-192 chairs; Together with Emmanuel Macron: 150-170 chairs;

150-170 chairs; RN (National Regrouping) and allies: 132-152 chairs.

To achieve a majority, 289 seats are needed in the National Assembly. Polls closed at 8pm (3pm Brasília time) this Sunday (7 July). The first figures released by the British newspaper are from the Ipsos Institute, a multinational market research and consulting company based in Paris.