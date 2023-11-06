Home page politics

Wagenknecht is gone. The left now wants to talk about content again. The party leadership is making a first attempt at this with Schirdewan and Wissler.

Berlin – After Sahra Wagenknecht’s resignation and the founding of the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – For Reason and Justice”, the Left now wants to make a new start. The aim is to argue again about content and less about people.

This, in turn, seems to be a top priority on the left. This is probably one of the reasons why the party chairman, Martin Schirdewan, criticized the traffic light federal government’s approach of relying on rearmament and a debt brake in the current situation. The consequence of this procedure is cuts in all other areas of society.

“We have a distribution problem in this country,” said the co-party leader Left and MEPs in an interview with the broadcaster Phoenix. The reason for the conversation was the concept paper published by the party leadership at the weekend, with which the Left tried to return to content instead of personnel issues.

Martin Schirdewan, leader of the Left, speaks at his party’s press conference. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

Schirdewan criticizes special funds – but Wagenknecht less harshly

Schirdewan repeated the left’s already familiar line on the 100 billion euro special fund for the Bundeswehr, which the traffic light coalition set up together with the Bundeswehr in June last year CDU anchored in the Basic Law. It was Olaf Scholz’s reaction to Putin’s attack on Ukraine. At second glance, Schirdewan’s double strike “against rearmament and the debt brake” seems a little more willing to compromise than the view of Wagenknecht’s confidante and former parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag Amira Mohamed Ali (BSW): The explicitly described the special fund as a “mistake” before the summer break. Their attitude is one reason why large parts of the Greens and the SPD consider the Left in the federal government to be unfit to govern.

Schirdewan also indicated a move away from Sahra Wagenknecht and her colleagues in economic policy. It is “fatal” that, on the one hand, large corporations have made massive excess profits in times of crisis, while the social and health sectors as well as the infrastructure are exposed to cuts. He called for a “huge investment program” that should flow broadly into the economy and society. All with the aim of creating a social-ecological transformation and preserving “good work”. He sees the German Federation of Trade Unions on the side of the left. Wagenknecht and her people, on the other hand, want to get out of the crisis – somewhat briefly – with cheap gas from Russia.

Left leader Schirdewan wants wealth tax for climate money

To finance the plans, the Left Party leader proposes higher taxation of large assets, a redistribution from “top to bottom” and a move away from the debt brake. This could also be used to combat social problems such as poverty, but also to invest in future tasks. This also includes the climate money demanded by the left. According to the Left’s demand, this should be 200 euros per month for everyone with a gross income of less than 4,000 euros per month.

According to Schirdewan, the government has let the municipalities down, particularly when it comes to migration policy. Refugees need to be better integrated here, also given the lack of skilled workers in Germany. He criticized the traffic light’s deportation plans and welcomed ideas for easier access to the labor market.

“The Wagenknecht chapter is closed”

Regarding the dispute with Wagenknecht, the Left chairman said that Wagenknecht’s decision to found his own alliance and then a new party had not harmed the party: “The Sahra Wagenknecht chapter is closed for the Left.” You want to “become a reference point for the social left and also fulfill this task”.

Co-Left Chairwoman Janine Wissler did not want to decide at a press conference on Monday afternoon what would happen next with Wagenknecht and her supporters in the Bundestag faction. As soon as they leave the faction, the left loses its faction status. At the latest when the party is founded, the withdrawal is forced by the Bundestag’s rules of procedure.

According to a report, the Left Party does not want to keep Sahra Wagenknecht and the other nine group members who have left the party in the Bundestag group. © IMAGO/Emmanuele Contini

Whether this promise can be kept in the Karl Liebknecht House remains to be seen Conflict between the “reformer” wing around Martin Schirdewan and the “movement left” around Janine Wissler and in the ongoing examination of the party’s sexism problem. Last year, research by the… taz and des mirror Attacks by party officials against young women on the left. The youth organization “solid” stated at the time that dozens of those affected had come forward. Because of this, many young left-wingers turned away from the party. (kb with dpa)