Nearly 5 million bees destined to be moved to Alaska have died after being left in the sun on a runway at Atlanta airport

A “devastating” loss, they commented beekeepers that awaited them in the far north of the USA. According to one of them, heard by the Independent, there was a change of plane, the cargo was sent to Atlanta and from there a direct flight was to take the bees to Anchorage.

But due to the escape of some specimens, the crates were moved to the runway where they remained in the sun. When local associations intervened to verify the situation, the bees most of them were already dead.

