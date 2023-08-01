Gustavo Petro, the first left-wing president in Colombia’s history, took office in August 2022 with a promise to promote broad reforms in the country’s economic and social model. However, about to complete a year in office, his government is facing several scandals and accusations that call into question the continuity of his administration.

Since his inauguration until now, suspicions of corruption, money laundering and even foreign interference involving the financing of his electoral campaign in 2022 have accumulated.

The most recent scandal involved his son, Nicolás Petro, arrested with his ex-wife, Daysuris Vásquez, last Saturday (29) on suspicion of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

Again, the scandal is related to the financing of the electoral campaign of the Historic Pact, the leftist coalition that brought Petro to power in 2022. The investigation into Nicolás began after Vásquez accused him, in an interview given to Semana magazine at the beginning of the year, of having received large sums of money that would go towards Petro’s campaign.

Such amounts would have been sent by businessman Alfonso “El Turco” Hilsaca, investigated for homicide and criminal association – the amount donated by him to the campaign would have been 400 million Colombian pesos (about US$ 103 thousand) -, and by the former -drug trafficker and former smuggler Samuel Santander Lopesierra, also known as “El Hombre Marlboro”, convicted of drug trafficking in the United States – he allegedly sent around 600 million Colombian pesos (US$154,000) to Petro’s campaign.

These amounts should have been delivered to the Historic Pact cashier, but would never have reached their final destination because, according to Vásquez, Nicolás would have kept the money and used it to start living “a life of luxury in the country”.

The Public Ministry had previously identified a series of financial movements that were not compatible with the income declared by Nicolás. Furthermore, Petro’s son was already under investigation for allegedly having received money from drug traffickers in exchange for including them in the peace accords that his father is negotiating with armed groups in the country.

The Colombian Public Prosecutor’s Office asked for a measure restricting freedom and the indictment of both Nicolás and Daysuris Vásquez for the crimes of money laundering.

On Saturday, the day Nicolás was arrested, Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter that, “as a person and as a father”, it was painful to see such “self-destruction” and one of his children “go to jail”, but that, as President of the Republic, assured that the Public Ministry would have “all the guarantees” to proceed “according to the law”.

He also denied that he was aware of money sent by Lopesierra and Hilsaca to his campaign. Nicolás Petro, the president’s eldest son, has been deputy since 2021 for the city of Barranquilla and was a key figure in his father’s campaign in the search for votes in the department of Atlántico.

Petro management accumulates other scandals

In addition to the recent case involving his son, President Gustavo Petro has also been suffering since June due to several other investigations and accusations of suspected illegal financing of his 2022 campaign. These investigations hit his government hard and began after the release of revealed audios by Semana magazine and by a journalistic investigation conducted by the Colombian newspaper El Expediente.

In June, A Semana released audios exchanged between Petro’s ambassador in Venezuela at the time, Armando Benedetti, and the then head of the Presidential Cabinet, Laura Sarabia, in which they discussed amounts that supposedly financed the Historic Pact campaign and the theft of a briefcase with cash that occurred in her house.

In the audios, Benedetti stated that he had raised around 15 billion Colombian pesos (approximately US$ 3.5 million) for Petro’s campaign and threatened to reveal who had “truly financed his candidacy” with this amount. The revelation of the audios forced Petro to dismiss both Laura and Benedetti, both considered people of the highest confidence by the president.

According to the investigation carried out by El Expediente, after his resignation, Armando Benedetti allegedly asked the US government for protection and revealed to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the US government’s agency responsible for combating drug trafficking, that the money he had received to help the Historic Pact campaign came from the Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro.

The delivery of these values ​​would have been done through money laundering, using companies from Clan Torres, a group led by Euclides Torres, a Colombian businessman with a lot of influence in local politics and who has several contracts with state companies in the Barranquilla region.

In another complaint released in June, Semana magazine revealed a new bombshell for Petro’s government. This time, an anonymous source claimed that the president had kept in Sarabia’s house an amount equivalent to 3 billion Colombian pesos (US$ 718,000), which came, according to the source, from illegal contributions made to finance the legislative campaign of the Historic Pact coalition.

It was this money that would be in the suitcases that were stolen from the house of the former head of the Presidential Office and that would be the subject of the conversation between Sarabia and Benedetti in the audios previously released by the magazine.

In the midst of all this, a military man who was part of Gustavo Petro’s presidential office security, Colonel Óscar Dávila, was found dead in June in his car. Dávila was linked to the investigations involving the robbery at Sarabia’s house. The Public Ministry later disclosed that the necropsy indicated that the soldier committed suicide.

The Colombian president denied all the accusations revealed by Semana and the newspaper El Expediente. He stated that they are “unfounded accusations” and the result of an “attempted coup” against his government, which would be being orchestrated by the opposition.

Representatives of the opposition party Centro Democrático reacted to the scandals involving the president. According to Senator Paloma Valencia, one of the leaders of the opposition, the events that Colombia has witnessed since the beginning of the Petro administration are “sad” and “frustrate” the citizens.

“Sometimes it seems that the arrogance of the political sector that governs us is being taught a lesson. They judge previous governments with moral superiority, seek responsibility beyond reason, treat presidents in general as criminals and violators of human rights. Now they want to have a scale to measure their own scandals, very different from the one they use to measure others,” she said.

Valencia went on to say that “what hurts is that the country has to focus on these issues, which do nothing for the citizens, while the great difficulties remain unattended”.

Faced with scandals involving his government, which will complete one year next Monday (7), Petro sees an increasingly strengthened opposition calling for protests across the country and even asking for his resignation. Despite having started his government with a majority in Congress, because of his coalition, the leftist president has seen his base weaken in the face of scandals.

His projects, mainly the reforms promised in the campaign, remain mostly paralyzed by congressmen, who are waiting for the conclusion of the investigations involving the accusations about the illegal financing of his campaign.

Furthermore, the majority of Colombians continue to express their dissatisfaction with the country’s current political situation. Currently, Petro’s popularity continues to decline: according to the latest poll released in Colombia, the president is disapproved of by almost 60% of the population.