A viral photo arrives from Rovigo of a mother forced to stay in the cold, in the garage with the ambulances, while she waits with her sick son

This photo it went viral on social media. You come from the emergency room of the Santa Maria Regina degli Angeli hospital in Adria, in the province of Rovigo.

A motherwith the sick child in arms, forced to wait in the cold, near the ambulances, in the garage. A garage transformed into a kind of waiting room, where people wait for swabs.

The photo also published by the Mayor

To report what happened, first the husband of the woman and then the same Mayor through social networks. Here are the words of Pizzoli Roberto on Facebook:

Yesterday evening I was contacted by a family who went to the Adria emergency room and had to wait for acceptance outside, in the cold, with the little boy who was sick. This morning I wrote to the management of Ulss5, because if there are rules, there is also common sense and the latter can also change the rules, so that these situations never happen again, to anyone.

Having said that, I would also like to make a consideration, on our public health, from Adria to Rovigo to get to Padua, like many, my family and I too have needed important treatments and I have always found great professionalism and availability in the staff , put to the test in recent years, of course we can and must improve, but I believe that compared to many other parts of Italy we can really feel grateful and lucky, we rarely say this and in my opinion it is right to remember it.

They have been numerous user rations under this image, also spread by various newspapers. Certainly, it breaks his heart to see a mother in the cold with her sick child, waiting in a garage for someone to visit and reassure her about her family. He is moved by the thought that a husband should take a picture while he sees his wife and child in the cold and contact the Mayor.