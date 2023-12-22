Argentina received a second wave of protests on Thursday night (21), in response to the measures announced by President Javier Milei, with emphasis on the Urgent Necessity Decree (DNU), which provides for economic deregulation to generate growth at the country, through the repeal of federal laws and rules that prevent the privatization of public companies. In total, the text modifies or revokes more than 350 norms.

As a result, social organizations linked to the Argentine left began a series of demonstrations on Wednesday (21), in various parts of Buenos Aires. For the second day of protests, groups were again seen in the neighborhoods of Palermo, Belgrano, Almagro and Olivos, in the capital, according to the Argentine newspaper La Nation.

However, the acts reached other provinces, such as Córdoba, where five protesters were arrested for blocking the entire road at the corner of Vélez Sarsfield and San Juan, in the heart of the city, according to the local Public Ministry. Videos that circulated on the internet also show movement on the streets of Bariloche, Salta, San Miguel, Chaco, Mendoza and La Plata.

Before the demonstrations began, Milei's government had already announced this week punishments for opponents who caused riots in the country's streets, such as the cut of social benefits and the charging of security costs for street protests, as announced by the door -voice of Casa Rosada, Manuel Adorni, this Thursday (21).

“The operation had a high cost and, when we finish quantifying it in the next few hours, the invoice will be sent to each of the organizations that participated and that will have to assume the cost that it was for all Argentines to get the country to be in peace and with the traffic routes open”, he said.

Just like the first day, the new protests took place peacefully, with some episodes that required intervention from the authorities.