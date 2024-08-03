Deputy criticized Lula’s speech about domestic workers and stated that criticisms were “harsher” with Paulo Guedes

The deputy and former Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles (Novo-SP) said, in an interview with Poder360that the left has had a stance of “selective indignation” when there is a speech by someone from a different political spectrum and “if you omit” when it’s from someone on the same side.

For the deputy, the left made criticisms “heavier” to the former minister Paulo Guedes than to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT member declared that the Northeast does not want “export domestic worker”but yes “important people”.

In 2020, Paulo Guedes he said that with the dollar at a lower rate until “maid went to Disney”. At the time, Salles said in his profile in X that the speech was distorted.

For Salles, the president “recurrently says inappropriate and absurd things”.

“It’s almost like saying ‘he said something stupid, but leave him alone’. It’s kind of like it was just a slip-up.”said Salles.

The deputy recalled, for example, when Lula he said that washing machines are “important” for women.

“I think we are living in a time when there is an exacerbation of things that are not so serious and, because of political polarization, sides tend to attack the other side’s speeches with a certain disproportionality”declared the deputy.

