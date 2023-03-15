Home page World

It used to be considered a bad thing to be left-handed. But modern studies show that they even have advantages over their fellow human beings.

Hamburg – Around ten percent of the world’s population are left-handed. For a long time, this was considered a particularly bad quality, especially for religious reasons. Today, however, thanks to science, it is clear that people who naturally prefer left-handed people have advantages compared to right-handed people. Both physical and cognitive skills. So what makes lefties so extraordinary?

Left-handed people are more inclined towards music, art, or sports careers

A study published in the American Journal of Pychology suggests that, on average, left-handed people are significantly more creative than right-handed people. The study was conducted with 2,000 left-handers, right-handers and those who do not prefer either side. For example, left-handers are much more adept at finding different solutions to a problem. In addition, left-handers would tend to be more inclined towards careers in art, music, sports and information technology.

Because in these professions, the proportion of left-handers is significantly higher than in comparison to the entire world population. The study is therefore intended to prove that left-handers have a fundamental advantage, especially in 1-on-1 sports. These include sports such as tennis, badminton or boxing. This is mainly due to the fact that athletes usually train against right-handers.

Left-handers have advantages – especially in sports

So if a right-hander meets a left-hander in a sporting encounter, the athletes are significantly less unprepared for the movements of the opponent. Another study from 2019 also confirms this brightside.me had previously reported. According to this, 17 percent of all male fighters and around 13 percent of female fighters are left-handed in boxing – also significantly more than the proportion of the total world population. The study also shows that when left-handers compete against right-handers, left-handers win significantly more often than right-handers, on average.

People who are left-handed would even think differently than right-handed people, like health insurance companies Barmer had previously reported. People with a preferred left side process sensory impressions more often, which is why characteristics such as intuition, creativity and perception are more pronounced. Thinking can be described as more holistic, more empathetic and more pictorial, it said.

Untraining to be left-handed is detrimental

Incidentally, it is a whim of nature whether a person prefers to be on the right or left. Anyone who still wants to retrain left-handers today, like in the past, is definitely wrong. Because training to be left-handed is harmful and leads to speech, memory and concentration disorders, writing and reading problems, increased school dropouts, impairment of fine motor skills, feelings of inferiority, insecurity and stress.

Cultural background determines left-handedness

Around nine percent of the world’s population are even ambidextrous, so no particular side is preferred. The rule applies here: The more complicated the activity, the more the preferred side would present itself. Study researchers explain that even birth year, place and weight, time of year of birth, cultural background and gender all play a role in side preference. Light babies and boys tend to be left-handed more than heavy babies and girls.

In cultures where being left-handed is more respected, there are also more left-handed people. The fact that being left-handed was once considered something very bad may be due to the “right faith” of the Bible. There everything that is “left” is considered bad or damaged. That’s why children were still forced to write with their right hand until 1980, even in Germany.