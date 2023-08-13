Roberto Mancini, goodbye to the national team, a sabbatical year hypothesis waiting for the Premier League

The future of Roberto Mancini? Regardless of the reasons that led him to divorce the FIGC and leave the national team, the now former coach is at a crossroads. The most probable hypothesis at the moment is that of a year or in any case of a sabbatical period to recharge the batteries and then leave with the right calm.

Right now the big benches of the top European clubs they are obviously all occupied, but in the coming months the results of the field could lead to earthquakes or exemptions, putting Roberto Mancini in pole position for some big teams. Especially from a Premier League perspective, a championship that Mancio knows well and that saw him protagonist with Manchester City (which he led to the title). In the past months the same Tottenham had contacted himbut he declined any advances as he was in charge of the national team.

Mancini coach of Saudi Arabia: the indecent proposal is on the way

Then pay attention to hypothesis B: Saudi Arabia. Promised land of the new football, full of money and indecent offers that seduced more than one top player this summer. And the local national team has lost Hervé Renard who decided to leave the position of coach after having guided them to the Qatar 2022 World Cup (in which they managed to defeat Argentina, then champion, in the debut match) to go in charge of women’s France (just out of the World Cup. Arabs are looking for a top coach who becomes the guide of the football movement. The Pif Fund – protagonist of the large market that is bringing the Saudi Professional League among the top leagues in the world – obviously he has no money problems and some rumors speak of aimportant offer arrived or coming soon on Mancio’s table…

