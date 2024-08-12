Left Front leader Udaltsov’s arrest extended in terrorism justification case

Moscow’s Basmanny Court Extends Arrest of Left Front Leader Sergei Udaltsov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists by Rosfinmonitoring) in a case of justifying terrorism. He will remain in custody until November 15, TASS Udaltsov’s lawyer Violetta Volkova.

The court made the decision to extend the arrest at the request of the Russian Investigative Committee. The defendant’s lawyers plan to challenge it.

Before this, Udaltsov’s arrest was extended until August 15, 2024. He is charged under Part 2 of Article 205.2 (“Justification of terrorism using the Internet”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The reason was his post on a Telegram channel in support of members of a Marxist circle from Ufa who are involved in a terrorism case. Udaltsov does not admit guilt.

The leader of the Left Front had previously been convicted: in 2014, he was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for organizing mass riots.