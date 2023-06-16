Home page politics

Vice President Yolanda Díaz of Sumar, who is already in government © Oscar Gonzalez/IMAGO

Before the new elections in Spain, 16 left-wing parties have formed an alliance. Together they want to prevent the right-wing Vox from participating in the government.

But the dispute in the left camp is not over yet.

At the last moment, on Friday evening, the left camp in Spain reunited for the July 23 snap elections. A few hours before the legal deadline expired, the Podemos party base spoke out in favor of an alliance with the young left-wing Sumar party. A total of 16 groups are now involved, located further to the left than Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s governing Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE).

After the defeat of the PSOE and the left-wing parties in the regional elections on May 28, Sánchez called for early elections. A coalition of the Left and PSOE is needed to try to save the current government – in association with Unidas Podemos, the Podemos-led left coalition. Alliances had to be registered for elections by last Friday. The election lists must now be formally available by June 19.

Conservative People’s Party leads in polls

According to the latest polls, the conservative People’s Party (PP) would win the election with 145 seats, but would need the right-wing Vox party (31 seats) to govern. The PSOE would have 103 seats and Sumar 33. The absolute majority is 176 seats.

Sánchez criticizes PP and Vox as “Trumpists”. In recent weeks on Twitter, he has even described both parties as “right-wing extremists” under the hashtag “VoxPP”, without making a distinction between the right-wing extremist and the People’s Party PP.

The incumbent prime minister also asked PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to hold six televised debates with him – one a week until election day. The proposal was criticized by the new left leader Yolanda Díaz, saying: “Spain is more than a debate between two men”. For his part, Vox boss Santiago Abascal criticized Sánchez’s proposal as a “remnant of the two-party system” that does not correspond to the current political reality in Spain.

Tensions on the left persist

The conservative right-wing parties are still facing a divided left camp across from. Vice President Yolanda Díaz’s Sumar, who was already in government, had risen to become the new leader of the left. In turn, Podemos had lost political clout, creating tensions with Sumar. With that in mind, the Podemos base’s decision had been eagerly awaited.

In the run-up, Díaz had fueled the tensions. She vetoed Podemos politician Irene Montero, the current equality minister, and other party members to exclude her from the electoral lists.

Controversial minister to be back on electoral list

For Podemos, the last word on the agreement has not yet been spoken. The reason for Díaz’s veto of Equality Minister Montero was the failure of the so-called “Only Yes is Yes” law, which she promoted, which led to reduced sentences for more than 1,000 sex offenders.

Podemos boss Ione Belarra said she had reached an agreement with Sumar not to remain outside the alliance. However, she insists that she will continue to negotiate with Díaz about including Montero on the electoral lists.

Should the older left-wing Podemos party run alone in the elections, it could go under completely. Already in the regional elections on May 28, she disappeared from eight regional parliaments, including in Madrid and Valencia. Even Podemos’ government partners, such as Vice President Nadia Calviño, believe that the party can hardly be described as a relevant force.

Effects on the EU Council Presidency

The bringing forward of the elections is already beginning to have an impact on Spain’s forthcoming Council Presidency, which begins in July. Although individual cabinet members are already in the process of giving an outlook on the presidency in some formations of the Council, the next Spanish head of government will probably only present the entire program in the plenary session of the European Parliament in September.

In Spain itself, the date of the elections is surprising: in the middle of the summer holidays and with high temperatures. According to the National Institute of Statistics, more than ten million Spaniards could not be where they live on election day. (By Isabel Cuesta Camacho)