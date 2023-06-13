A 76-year-old woman presumed dead has “awakened” in her coffin. It happened in Ecuador, it was the relatives who watched over the woman who noticed it. The woman is now hospitalized: “Her heart is stable,” her son told local media.

This little “miracle” happened last Friday in a live video that quickly went viral. The woman had been hospitalized the night before for a suspected stroke: “she suffered cardio-respiratory arrest and she did not react to the resuscitation maneuvers. As a result, the doctor on duty confirmed his death, ”explained the Ministry of Health.

Bella Montoya was inside a coffin for over four hours. While her relatives were preparing to set up the funeral chamber, two of them noticed that a strange noise was coming from the coffin: it was the woman who with “her left hand was hitting the wall of the coffin”. When the emergency services were alerted, the 76-year-old was hospitalized again. The ministry has opened an investigation “to determine who is responsible” for the incorrect death certificate.