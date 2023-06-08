Genoa – For the left wing, Genoa returns to an old goal, Aaron Martin, 26 years old, former Spain Under-21 international and currently at Mainz, in the Bundesliga.

He had already been in the sights of the rossoblu club in recent seasons, now he is back in the news also because the contract is about to expire with the German club.

In the last season he put together 28 appearances, 5 goals and 3 assists. On the left, the Griffon is looking for new solutions after Criscito’s farewell to football and the probable departures of Czyborra and Pajac.